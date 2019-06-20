Caterpillar Now Going After All The Cats For Trademark Cancellations

Google CEO Admits That It's Impossible To Moderate YouTube Perfectly; CNBC Blasts Him
 

Thu, Jun 20th 2019 7:52pm Timothy Geigner

A couple of weeks back, we discussed the story of Caterpillar Inc., famous manufacturers of tractor equipment, deciding to bully Cat & Cloud Coffee, makers of you'll-never-guess-what, all because the former had long ago trademarked "CAT" as a truncated brand. At issue specifically is Cat & Cloud's use of the word "cat" on clothing and merchandise it sells, with Caterpillar claiming there is the potential for public confusion with its own clothing and merch lines. This is, of course, plainly ridiculous. There is no overlap in the branding and nobody is going to confuse the tractor folks with the coffee folks.

Others pointed out that there are tons of other companies out there that sell apparel and/or merch while holding trademarks that incorporate the word "cat." If those other companies are allowed to exist, why not Cat & Cloud? Caterpillar Inc. heard you dear friends, but its response is probably not the one you were hoping for.

According to the US Patent and Trademark Office, Cat & Cloud is among 174 registered trademarks including the word "cat". Caterpillar has filed 125 cancellation petitions so far including one to internet sensation Keyboard Cat. You may have been one of the 150-million viewers of the viral video of a feline, clad in a blue shirt, playing the piano.

Charlie Schmidt, Creator of Keyboard Cat and www.keyboardcat.com spoke to us about his ordeal.

"I'm just a poor artist trying to you know, maintain my integrity! Who wants to hurt a tractor company just by having a cat!?"

So, yeah, Caterpillar has expanded its trademark bullying out to encompass more small businesses. It is again defending its actions by saying they are only targeted for apparel trademarks, but that still isn't good enough. It's virtually impossible to believe that all 125 trademarks for the apparel in question comprise uses that would actually cause any real public confusion. Instead, this is obviously a corporate legal team pulling out the legal shotgun and just spraying buckshot everywhere it can.

For Cat & Cloud, at least, its story is getting some public attention.

Customers including tech titan Guy Kawasaki, former Chief Evangelist for Apple and current Chief Evangelist for Canva, is getting behind the café, leveraging his millions of online followers to join the effort.

"Sometimes you have to stand up for something. For the principal of it. And this is one of those times."

Actress Sophia Bush has also weighed in on Instagram to help Cat & Cloud.

Now we just have to marshal forces for the hundred-plus other victims of Caterpillar's bullying, I suppose.

Filed Under: cat, cats, charlie schmidt, keyboard cat, trademark, trademark bullying
Companies: cat & cloud, caterpillar

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 20 Jun 2019 @ 6:12pm

    The consternation of confusion

    If the cat is in the bag, then the caterpillar got eaten, or became it's toy.

    How the trademark thing works out will depend upon whether the USPTO can discern the difference between a company that makes large machines and others who happen for what is likely a large variety of reasons, use the word cat in their trademarks. Since the basis for trademark is consumer confusion one must wonder how the USPTO might go about determining if a 'cat' company is confused over whether they are buying a tractor or a cup of coffee.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 20 Jun 2019 @ 7:50pm

    Look, billable hours!

    And this is what happens when you've got a pack of lawyers sitting on their asses and someone in the company paying them asks the dreaded question, 'Why are we paying you again?'

    Caterpillar has filed 125 cancellation petitions so far including one to internet sensation Keyboard Cat.

    Oh yeah, I can't see that leading to a public relations nightmare, I mean what could possibly go wrong going after a well known meme involving a cat?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 20 Jun 2019 @ 8:06pm

    Next up, Caterpillar Inc. moves to sue Pokemon for having several caterpillar-based creatures, as well as Eric Carle for his work, "The Very Hungry Caterpillar".

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 20 Jun 2019 @ 8:11pm

    The next NYT Bestseller:

    Of Cats and Caterpillars: How to Destroy a Corporate Reputation, written by the (soon-to-be) former legal team of Caterpillar Inc.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 20 Jun 2019 @ 8:14pm

    I shudder to think what will happen if Caterpillar goes after Grumpy Cat memes and either chan site finds out.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonmylous, 20 Jun 2019 @ 9:03pm

    MindBlown.gif

    I never thought I would see it. I mean, its absolutely bonkers, right? Inconceivable really! I never once believed I would see the day when a large corporation took it upon THEMSELVES to prove their own Trademark was too generic! Well, as the meme goes... "That's a bold move Cotton, let's see if it pays off!"

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 20 Jun 2019 @ 9:06pm

    Right...

    Perhaps someone can take a moment and explain to Guy Kawasaki what "principal" actually means.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    ryuugami, 20 Jun 2019 @ 9:21pm

    I'm sure there is no way this will backfire. After all, the internet is famously indifferent to everything that includes cats.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Pixelation, 20 Jun 2019 @ 10:36pm

    Boycott Caterpillar

    Fuck Caterpillar and the tractor they rode in on. What assholes.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


