Daily Deal: Pay What You Want Cisco Networking & Cloud Computing Certification Bundle

Mon, Jun 10th 2019 10:37amDaily Deal

Pay what you want for the Cisco Networking and Cloud Computing Certification Bundle and you get the Stepping Into Windows PowerShell course which will help you develop your skills to begin creating programs and building applications like a real developer. If you beat the average price, you unlock five more courses. The courses are Graphical Network Simulator 3 Training, Implementing Microsoft Azure Infrastructure Solutions (70-533), and CCNA Routing and Switching Training for the 100-105, 200-105, and 200-125 exams.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

