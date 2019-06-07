Microsoft Again Slams America's Shaky Broadband Maps
The Impossibility Of Content Moderation: YouTube's New Ban On Nazis Hits Reporter Who Documents Extremism, Professor Teaching About Hitler

Daily Deal: The Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, Jun 7th 2019 10:39amDaily Deal

The Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle has 12 courses to help you learn all about what Python can do. Python is considered by many to be the ideal learning language for first time programmers because it is syntactically fairly straight-forward and has an enormous reach of applications. You'll learn how to use Python to develop games, to create your own apps, to data mine, and much more. The bundle is on sale for $35.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Microsoft Again Slams America's Shaky Broadband Maps
The Impossibility Of Content Moderation: YouTube's New Ban On Nazis Hits Reporter Who Documents Extremism, Professor Teaching About Hitler
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Show Now: Takedown
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

10:44 The Impossibility Of Content Moderation: YouTube's New Ban On Nazis Hits Reporter Who Documents Extremism, Professor Teaching About Hitler (1)
10:39 Daily Deal: The Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle (0)
09:33 Microsoft Again Slams America's Shaky Broadband Maps (1)
06:36 The Impossibility Of Content Moderation Plays Out, Once Again, On YouTube (14)
03:39 The Future Of School Safety Includes Round-The-Clock Surveillance Of Students (32)

Thursday

19:21 Activision Shouts 'First Amendment' Over Humvee's Trademark Lawsuit For Call Of Duty Depictions (26)
15:17 Released Warrant Shows SFPD Started Monitoring Journalist's Phone Weeks Before Officers Raided His Home (11)
12:19 New York State's Privacy Law Would Be Among The Toughest In The US (12)
10:50 Getting Worse Part 3: TurboTax Wrapped Its Veterans Site In The American Flag And Then Tricked Soldiers Into Paying (18)
10:46 Daily Deal: Pay What You Want CompTIA CSIS Prep Bundle (0)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.