Daily Deal: The Beginner's Full-Stack Engineer Certification Bundle

Tue, Jun 4th 2019

The Beginner's Full-Stack Engineer Certification Bundle has nine courses designed to introduce you to the essentials of full-stack web development. You'll learn about Node.js and build your own apps. You'll also learn about how to deploy apps on Amazon Web Service or Microsoft Azure. Other courses cover Bootstrap, Next.js, Angular, and how to design responsive sites. It's on sale for $25.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

