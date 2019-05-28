Techdirt Podcast Episode 213: What If Congress Actually Understood Technology?

Conservative Bias? Twitter Bans Famous 'Resistance' Heroes
Politics

from the what-a-concept dept

Tue, May 28th 2019 1:30pmLeigh Beadon

Once upon a time, there was something called the Office of Technology Assessment, charged with the critical if unenviable task of educating members of congress about issues related to technology. Since that seems like a pretty good thing to have, recently some people have been pushing to re-establish the office. This week, we're joined by two of those people — Daniel Schuman from Demand Progress and returning guest Zach Graves from the Lincoln Network — for a discussion about bringing back the OTA.

Filed Under: congress, daniel schuman, ota, podcast, politics, zach graves

Reader Comments

    discordian_eris (profile), 28 May 2019 @ 2:47pm

    If Congress understood technology, they wouldn't be Congress. My father understands more about technology than just about any congress-critter.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


