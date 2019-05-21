Techdirt Podcast Episode 212: Breaking Facebook, With Mike Godwin And David Kaye
from the facing-the-book dept
The topic of what (if anything) to do with Facebook was hardly fading from public discourse anyway, but it received a bump when co-founder Chris Hughes called for the company to be broken up. This week, we've got two returning guests on the podcast with plenty to say on the subject — UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of expression David Kaye, and famed internet lawyer Mike Godwin — to discuss the many sides of the Facebook question.
Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.
Filed Under: david kaye, mike godwin, regulation, social media
Companies: facebook
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
fakebook
Asking if fakebook shall be broken is like asking if the USSR should have continued to exist: nonsense!
fakebook, like twitter, apple and the likes are fascist totalitarian tech monopolies or trusts that should be broken for 2 main reasons:
1/ Monopolies and anti trust laws should be applied it's obvious
2/ The destruction of free speech and the silencing of any other opinions than the ultra limited ones hold by sucker berg, shitcook and dorkey the dork should be once and for all stopped
All the rest is literature.
fakebook, google and other gestapo like tools have been created for one purpose only: global surveillance and control.
They are building a dictatorship 10 times worse than nazism and communism added together.
They are weapons of mass enslavement and the braindead pricks who keep using them and believe they use free tools and can express themselves freely just condone these fascists corps.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: fakebook
1/ Monopolies and anti trust laws should be applied it's obvious
This is not an argument. At best it's a tautology.
2/ The destruction of free speech and the silencing of any other opinions than the ultra limited ones hold by sucker berg, shitcook and dorkey the dork should be once and for all stopped
This is not an argument. This is a weird confusion about what free speech means, combined with ad hominems.
Care to try again?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply