Techdirt Podcast Episode 212: Breaking Facebook, With Mike Godwin And David Kaye

from the facing-the-book dept

The topic of what (if anything) to do with Facebook was hardly fading from public discourse anyway, but it received a bump when co-founder Chris Hughes called for the company to be broken up. This week, we've got two returning guests on the podcast with plenty to say on the subject — UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of expression David Kaye, and famed internet lawyer Mike Godwin — to discuss the many sides of the Facebook question.

Filed Under: david kaye, mike godwin, regulation, social media

Companies: facebook