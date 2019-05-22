EFF Highlights Stories Of Bad Content Moderation With New TOSsed Out Site
Laying Out All The Evidence: Shiva Ayyadurai Did Not Invent Email

Daily Deal: The 2019 Complete CompTIA Cybersecurity Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Wed, May 22nd 2019 10:30amDaily Deal

If you want to work in the booming field of cybersecurity, you need to earn certifications to verify your abilities. CompTIA is the leading certifying body for IT security. In the 2019 Complete CompTIA Cybersecurity Bundle you'll get comprehensive preparation to sit four crucial CompTIA exams: Security+, CySA+, CASP, and PenTest+. It's on sale for $49.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

EFF Highlights Stories Of Bad Content Moderation With New TOSsed Out Site
Laying Out All The Evidence: Shiva Ayyadurai Did Not Invent Email
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Copying Is Not Theft
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

12:50 DOJ Staffers Think T-Mobile's Merger Benefit Claims Are Nonsense (0)
10:35 Laying Out All The Evidence: Shiva Ayyadurai Did Not Invent Email (19)
10:30 Daily Deal: The 2019 Complete CompTIA Cybersecurity Bundle (0)
09:37 EFF Highlights Stories Of Bad Content Moderation With New TOSsed Out Site (37)
06:36 Unsurprisingly, Ajit Pai's FCC Thinks The T-Mobile Sprint Merger Will Be Wonderful (24)
03:39 Court Rejects FBI's Argument That Discussing NSLs With Lifted Gag Orders Would Threaten National Security (8)

Tuesday

19:44 Government Generously Hands Back Two-Thirds Of The $626,000 It Stole From Two Men Driving Through Missouri (38)
15:47 US Magistrate Judge Provides The Template To End Copyright Trolling With Ruling Against Strike 3 (15)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 212: Breaking Facebook, With Mike Godwin And David Kaye (3)
11:58 You Don't Own What You've Bought: Google Nest Edition (33)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.