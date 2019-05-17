And Now The Prime Minister Of Canada Is Threatening To Fine Social Media Companies Over 'Fake News'
Our Legal Dispute With Shiva Ayyadurai Is Now Over

Daily Deal: The Ultimate Logic Pro X Music Production Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, May 17th 2019 10:30amDaily Deal

Get started producing your own music with the Ultimate Logic Pro X Music Production Bundle. Logic Pro X is the leading Digital Audio Workstation for Apple users and it's used across professional studios and bedrooms worldwide. Learning how to use your DAW correctly will improve the quality of your music and the speed you create it. Over 8 courses, you'll learn everything from songwriting, mixing and mastering tracks, audio mixing for podcasts, and more. It's on sale for $29.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

And Now The Prime Minister Of Canada Is Threatening To Fine Social Media Companies Over 'Fake News'
Our Legal Dispute With Shiva Ayyadurai Is Now Over
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Show Now: Takedown
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

10:35 Our Legal Dispute With Shiva Ayyadurai Is Now Over (1)
10:30 Daily Deal: The Ultimate Logic Pro X Music Production Bundle (0)
09:30 And Now The Prime Minister Of Canada Is Threatening To Fine Social Media Companies Over 'Fake News' (21)
06:15 Federal Court Says Warrants Are Needed To Grab GPS Data From Third-Party Tracking Services (8)
03:08 After Five-Year Legal Battle, Top Judges Rule That The UK's Spying Activities Can Be Challenged In Ordinary Courts (10)

Thursday

19:15 Disney Wins 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Copyright Suit As Court Declares You Cannot Copyright Pirate Life (47)
15:44 The Subtle Economics Of Private World Of Warcraft Servers: Anarchy, Order And Who Gets The Loot (6)
13:41 City Of San Francisco Bans Use Of Facial Recognition Tech By Government Agencies (30)
12:27 Judge Alsup Slams Patent Troll For Basically Everything (52)
10:44 Governments And Internet Companies Agree On Questionable Voluntary Pact On Extremist Content Online (20)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.