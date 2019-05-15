Canadian Border Agents Also Routinely Demanding Passwords From Travelers And Searching Their Devices
Disney Takes Full Control Of Hulu, Ending Years Of Managerial Schizophrenia

The Press Finally Realizing Jerry Nadler Is In Bed With The RIAA While In Charge Of Copyright Reform

Copyright

from the oh-look-at-that dept

Wed, May 15th 2019 11:54amMike Masnick

Back in December, we wrote about how Rep. Jerry Nadler, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, which is in charge of any copyright reform proposals, was hosting a party for music industry lobbyists at the Grammy's this year (along with Chair of the Democratic Caucus, Hakeem Jeffries). To party with Nadler and Jeffries at the Grammys -- the recording industry's biggest event of the year -- you "only" had to pay $5,000 per ticket. A bargain.

Whether or not you believe this is outright corruption, it certainly meets Larry Lessig's definition of "soft corruption." That is activity that may be perfectly legal, but to the vast majority of the public certainly feels corrupt, and raises questions about who's influencing our elected officials. Nadler, of course, has long been deeply in the bag for the recording industry. Years back, he pushed a bill that was little more than a bailout for the RIAA, and he's attacked the idea that if people buy something, they then own it as "an extreme digital view."

But it appears that the more mainstream media is beginning to notice Nadler's conflicts. His hometown NY Daily News has a whole article that talks about Nadler's money grab at the Grammys as well as much, much more.

Jerry Nadler is rockin' and rollin' in campaign cash from the music industry and other intellectual property businesses that he oversees as chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, a review of recent federal records reveals.

Nadler, who is one of the point men pounding the drums against President Trump’s various improprieties, banked at least $65,000 from corporate music industry political action committees, industry executives, and their lobbyists and lawyers, a Daily News search of Nadler’s campaign receipts found.

He also spent more than $30,000 to hold his own Grammy Awards party — at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in February.

Yeah. The Daily News doesn't mention that tickets to the party were advertised to lobbyists at $5k a pop. The Daily News points out that this is all legal, but does certainly suggest it appears pretty freaking sketchy:

A spokeswoman for Nadler’s campaign insisted there was nothing improper in dropping $27,250 for a suite at the Staples Center where the Grammys are awarded, $2,290 for food and drinks, $1,835 at the Beverly Hills Hilton and another $2,650 at the Sheraton Grand, all so industry execs could fill Nadler’s campaign coffers and schmooze with the chairman.

The article notes that "in a perfect world" members of Congress who run committees regulating industries probably wouldn't be allowed to host parties at those industry events, selling expensive tickets to get in. But, hey, it's not a perfect world.

“For many Americans, our corrosive fund-raising system calls into question whether members of Congress are acting in the public interest, or for some private financial interest,” Scherb said.

You don't say.

There are still a number of important copyright issues likely to come before Congress in the near future. Does anyone actually believe that Nadler will take the interests of all sides into account? Or does he have at least 65,000 reasons to focus mainly on the views of the RIAA in determining what copyright bills are even considered?

Filed Under: copyright, copyright reform, grammys, hakeem jeffries, jerry nadler, soft corruption
Companies: riaa

16 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Pixelation, 15 May 2019 @ 12:04pm

    So it's pretty clear Jerry Nadler is the industry's whore. What can be done about it?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 15 May 2019 @ 1:10pm

      Re:

      Vote for Justice Democrats, and other candidates who pledge not to take corporate money.
      Support progressives in local and state races in your municipality.
      Encourage your friends to do the same.
      Run for office.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Igualmente69 (profile), 15 May 2019 @ 1:32pm

        Re: Re:

        Lots of self-described progressives support corporatist policies.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        JoeCool (profile), 15 May 2019 @ 2:39pm

        Re: Re:

        and other candidates who pledge not to take corporate money.

        Uh, are there actually any of those? I certainly don't remember on any of the ballots I've had to vote on. What I generally see if more hold your nose and vote the least evil of any of the choices presented... and often, the difference in evil is slight indeed.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    bobob, 15 May 2019 @ 12:11pm

    Maybe that's why Nadler is such a wimp when it comes to exercising his supposed congressional powers. he can't afford to subpoena anyone who could upset his payolla apple cart. Not only is he a hack, but he's a dishonest hack.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Bamboo Harvester (profile), 15 May 2019 @ 12:43pm

      Re:

      Sane NY'ers, yes, all 32,767 of us, have been trying to get Nadler and Silver imprisoned for decades.

      But since they're based out of NYC, they're untouchable Democrats.

      Was is Nadler or Brooks who said "It's good to be the king!"...

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 15 May 2019 @ 1:14pm

    Corruption in DC!?!?
    I am shocked just shocked to discover all of these politicians are on the take & have no problem screwing all of us, because they know they just have to claim the other guy will steal some rights or murder all the babies to get relected without question.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 15 May 2019 @ 2:02pm

    I mean, it might not...

    “For many Americans, our corrosive fund-raising system calls into question whether members of Congress are acting in the public interest, or for some private financial interest,” Scherb said.

    In the same way that seeing the sun rise 'calls into question' whether it will set later on, sure.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ECA (profile), 15 May 2019 @ 2:42pm

    Would it be stupid...

    To ask the peolle of the nation, what they Want in a representative..??
    ANd for the PEOPLE to figure out the laws and regulations they MUST live by.

    Thinking persons are angles, is stupid, but Our ignorance of what they are doing, is even worse.

    And I thought there were RULES about being a Corp Stooge, or even a representative/lobbyist. If they are getting money from another agency, I would suggest we put it in the TITLE of their job(s).

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 May 2019 @ 3:07pm

    Nice article by someone who doesn't disclose where HIS money comes from, and in which amounts.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Rocky, 15 May 2019 @ 3:28pm

      Re:

      Who pays you to shit-post here everyday?

      Because the only other alternative is that you are suffering from a psychological problem.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        That One Guy (profile), 15 May 2019 @ 4:31pm

        Re: Re:

        If not disclosing where your money comes from and the amounts is a sign of suspicion the fact that they're not willing to even provide a name, never mind those other details, would seem to be more than enough to dismiss them as clearly bought and not worth paying attention to.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 15 May 2019 @ 8:02pm

      Re:

      How's that Nicoletti defense fund coming along, bro?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Toom1275 (profile), 15 May 2019 @ 8:58pm

      Re:

      That can't happen until mind-reading becomes real.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 15 May 2019 @ 10:20pm

      Re:

      Can you remind me when Mike was elected to Congress, and is supposed to be representing a public constituency? And where he's actually the chair of a committee that makes laws? When that happens, then it would seem you would have a point.

      Until then.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Michael, 16 May 2019 @ 5:38am

        Re: Re:

        "Can you remind me when Mike was elected to Congress, and is supposed to be representing a public constituency?"

        November 2020?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Canadian Border Agents Also Routinely Demanding Passwords From Travelers And Searching Their Devices
Disney Takes Full Control Of Hulu, Ending Years Of Managerial Schizophrenia
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Techdirt Logo Gear
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

03:22 FBI Tells The Governor Of Florida About Election Hacking, But Says He Can't Tell Anyone Else (6)

Wednesday

19:49 DC Legislators Push FOIA Amendment That Would Shield Government Emails From FOIA Requesters (15)
15:28 Section 230 Keeps The Internet Open For Innovation (108)
13:35 Disney Takes Full Control Of Hulu, Ending Years Of Managerial Schizophrenia (16)
11:54 The Press Finally Realizing Jerry Nadler Is In Bed With The RIAA While In Charge Of Copyright Reform (16)
10:42 Canadian Border Agents Also Routinely Demanding Passwords From Travelers And Searching Their Devices (26)
10:37 Daily Deal: SCOUT Wireless 5,000mAh Portable Charger (0)
09:27 Copyright As Censorship: American Law Institute Uses Copyright To Stop Discussion Of Controversial Publication Prior To Vote (37)
06:32 Pai FCC 'Solution' To Nation's Great Robocall Apocalypse? More Meetings (37)
03:35 Axon Hints It May Ruin A City's Credit Rating For Cancelling Its Contract For Body Cam Footage Storage (37)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.