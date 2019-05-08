Daily Deal: KOBRA Wireless Car Scanner

It's One Thing For Trolls And Grandstanding Politicians To Get CDA 230 Wrong, But The Press Shouldn't Help Them
Your car needs routine checkups to ensure its health. Keep tabs on your car's health with the KOBRA. This wireless scanner can interpret over 3,000 code definitions of generic and manufacturer-specific trouble codes. You just need a WiFi connection and you can diagnose any car problem and unlock massive amounts of data on your car's performance in real time. It works on all cars manufactured after 1996, and is compatible with apps like DashCommand, OBD Auto Doctor, and Torque Pro. It's on sale for $15.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

    Anonymous Coward, 8 May 2019 @ 10:50am

    Wifi sucks...

    Having purchased a similar wifi OBD scanner, let me point out that once you connect to this device with your phone/tablet, you can't use wifi for anything else. At least, that was the experience I had.

    In retrospect, I wish I'd gotten a bluetooth model instead.

    Darkness Of Course (profile), 8 May 2019 @ 12:05pm

    This is a Chinese copy

    Any of these in this price range are Chinese knock-offs.

    I have one, it works - well enough - on my '96 Town & Country minivan. But I have a proper one for my Prius.

    If you're just looking to clear a known code, or to extract basic codes it should work. And if it doesn't you're only out $15. However, like in my Prius there are many codes that require some hoops to be jumped through.

    Also note if your vehicle uses bluetooth for the connection or WiFi. This is WiFi only (normally the case) and as commented above, locks WiFi to itself and the scanning system.

    Good Luck.

