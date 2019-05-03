Daily Deal: Complete Raspberry Pi 3B+ Starter Kit & Course Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The Complete Raspberry Pi 3B+ Starter Kit & Course Bundle has 3 courses and a kit with a Pi 3B+ to get you up and running in no time. This starter kit is perfect for anybody with an interest in STEM projects. You'll get a new Raspberry Pi 3B+, along with a Sensor Kit that has 37 sensor modules along with instructions for 35 products, allowing you to launch your Raspberry Pi journey. Two courses cover the fundamentals of working with Pi and a third course teaches you how to integrate your projects with Amazon Alexa. The bundle is on sale for $140.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal