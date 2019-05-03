Massachusetts Judge Says ATF Can Apply A Suspect's Fingerprints To Unlock An IPhone
Just Because The Rest Of The World Doesn't Have A 1st Amendment, Doesn't Mean It Can Trample Online Speech

Daily Deal: Complete Raspberry Pi 3B+ Starter Kit & Course Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, May 3rd 2019 10:39amDaily Deal

The Complete Raspberry Pi 3B+ Starter Kit & Course Bundle has 3 courses and a kit with a Pi 3B+ to get you up and running in no time. This starter kit is perfect for anybody with an interest in STEM projects. You'll get a new Raspberry Pi 3B+, along with a Sensor Kit that has 37 sensor modules along with instructions for 35 products, allowing you to launch your Raspberry Pi journey. Two courses cover the fundamentals of working with Pi and a third course teaches you how to integrate your projects with Amazon Alexa. The bundle is on sale for $140.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Massachusetts Judge Says ATF Can Apply A Suspect's Fingerprints To Unlock An IPhone
Just Because The Rest Of The World Doesn't Have A 1st Amendment, Doesn't Mean It Can Trample Online Speech
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Show Now: Takedown
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

10:44 Just Because The Rest Of The World Doesn't Have A 1st Amendment, Doesn't Mean It Can Trample Online Speech (5)
10:39 Daily Deal: Complete Raspberry Pi 3B+ Starter Kit & Course Bundle (0)
09:31 Massachusetts Judge Says ATF Can Apply A Suspect's Fingerprints To Unlock An IPhone (9)
06:18 Smart Lock Vendors Under Fire For Collecting Too Much Private Data (3)
03:14 Latest ODNI Transparency Report Shows Steep Spike In Unmasking Requests For US Person Caught In NSA Collections (10)

Thursday

19:21 Top Court Rules CETA's Lipstick-On-A-Pig Version Of Corporate Sovereignty Is Compatible With EU Law (3)
15:44 Washington State Supreme Court Tries, Fails To Protect The Rights Of The State's Residents (3)
13:32 Man Wins Legal Battle Over Traffic Ticket By Convincing Court A Hash Brown Is Not A Phone (32)
11:56 Canadian Billionaire Sues Twitter For Nasty Things Twitter Users Said About Him (160)
10:45 Congress Pushing A Terrible Bill To Massively Expand Patent Trolling (20)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.