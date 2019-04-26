Shoddy Software Is Eating The World, And People Are Dying As A Result
Study: The 'War On Cops' Is Pure Bullshit

Daily Deal: AWS Solutions Architect Certification Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, Apr 26th 2019 10:41amDaily Deal

The AWS Solutions Architect Certification Bundle is a 6-Course, 32-Hour bundle that will help you get on certification track with the industry-leading cloud computing platform. You'll start with learning about Amazon Web Services at a high level by introducing cloud computing concepts and key AWS services. Other courses cover the AWS Certified Solutions Architect exam, the methods that AWS uses to secure its cloud services, and much more. It's on sale for $49.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Shoddy Software Is Eating The World, And People Are Dying As A Result
Study: The 'War On Cops' Is Pure Bullshit
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

10:44 Study: The 'War On Cops' Is Pure Bullshit (5)
10:41 Daily Deal: AWS Solutions Architect Certification Bundle (0)
09:19 Shoddy Software Is Eating The World, And People Are Dying As A Result (8)
07:14 Behind The Scenes Look At How Facebook Dealt With Christchurch Shooting Demonstrates The Impossible Task Of Content Moderation (41)
05:10 Despite Spielberg's 'Get Off My Lawn' Moment, The Oscars Won't Ban Netflix (11)
02:13 Massachusetts' Top Court Says Warrants Are Needed For Real-Time Cell Site Location Info (10)

Thursday

19:29 NCSoft Has A Great Opportunity To Be Awesome And Human To 'City Of Heroes' Enthusiasts (21)
15:28 The Next Step In The Podcast Wars: Two Companies Looking To Be The Netflix Of Podcasts Start Fighting (7)
13:33 Watch: The Latest Avengers Movie Is Already On Torrent Sites, But That Won't Stop A Torrent Of Sold Theater Tickets (47)
11:56 Appeals Court: Chalking Tires For Parking Enforcement Violates The Fourth Amendment (35)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.