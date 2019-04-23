Daily Deal: Brio True Wireless Earbuds

Emilio Estevez Uses Some Public Domain Footage In Film, So Universal Studios Forces Original Public Domain Footage Offline
The Brio true wireless earbuds deliver an impressive list of key features in a sleek and stylish package. You deserve audio that is rich, powerful and balanced, and with Brio, you don't have to sacrifice an ounce of quality by going wireless. They utilize the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology for perfect connectivity that never lags or drops — and connecting to your device is a breeze. Twist and lock to fit each earbud snuggly in your ear, and get 8 hours of playtime and 50 total hours of on-the-go listening thanks to their portable charging case. Whether you're running a marathon (don't worry, they're sweatproof) or commuting to the office, you'll enjoy crisp highs and deep lows without wires getting in your way. They're on sale for $65.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Apr 2019 @ 1:45pm

    "true wireless" -- how pedantic do they want us to be here? Because I can almost (but not quite) guarantee that there's still a few wires in there; speakers are rarely soldered directly to the circuit board.

    Pedantry aside, at $65, they're cheaper than the single bud I've been using for a number of years ($35 for one) when you factor in that there are two -- and the stereo feature is a plus. They're the same form factor too.

    Do they have a beacon mode so that they're easy to find when lost?

  • identicon
    james, 23 Apr 2019 @ 4:27pm

    credit repair

    My credit scores went down to as low as 400s. I had 12 negatives total; student loans, medical bills and late payments, 5 hard inquiries which made me never get approval for an apartment. While searching online for a credit specialist that could help fix my credit, I came across one and comments on how he has helped put back smiles on peoples and how trusted he was . I contacted him and we got started. 8 days there after he successful deleted all the negative items on my credit, replacing them with good tradelines, he also raised my score from the low 400 it was to a whopping 790s. I’m so grateful for such a discrete service rendered. For all credit related issues contact him, creditpronetwork@gmail.com.

