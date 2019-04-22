Scribd's Takedown Of The Public Domain Mueller Report Is A Preview Of The EU's Future Under The Copyright Directive
Twitter Permanently Suspends (Then Unsuspends) Lawyer For Telling NRA Supporters To 'Fuck Off' And 'Own The Death'

Daily Deal: The 2019 Complete CompTIA Cybersecurity Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Mon, Apr 22nd 2019 10:30amDaily Deal

If you want to work in the booming field of cybersecurity, you need to earn certifications to verify your abilities. CompTIA is the leading certifying body for IT security. In the 2019 Complete CompTIA Cybersecurity Bundle you'll get comprehensive preparation to sit four crucial CompTIA exams: Security+, CySA+, CASP, and PenTest+. It's on sale for $49.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Scribd's Takedown Of The Public Domain Mueller Report Is A Preview Of The EU's Future Under The Copyright Directive
Twitter Permanently Suspends (Then Unsuspends) Lawyer For Telling NRA Supporters To 'Fuck Off' And 'Own The Death'
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

12:09 Reverse Warrant For Cell Site Location Info Results In Wrong Man Being Jailed (3)
10:35 Twitter Permanently Suspends (Then Unsuspends) Lawyer For Telling NRA Supporters To 'Fuck Off' And 'Own The Death' (7)
10:30 Daily Deal: The 2019 Complete CompTIA Cybersecurity Bundle (0)
09:33 Scribd's Takedown Of The Public Domain Mueller Report Is A Preview Of The EU's Future Under The Copyright Directive (34)
06:22 Another Attempt To Tie Twitter To Terrorist Acts And Another Dismissal With Prejudice (13)
03:16 Judge Tells Research Center To Give Back Facial Recognition Documents The NYPD Forgot To Redact (15)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (21)

Saturday

13:00 This Week In Techdirt History: April 14th - 20th (45)

Friday

19:39 Don't Regulate The Internet Like Every Company Is The Same (118)
15:35 FCC Under Fire For Putting ALEC Rep On 'Consumer' Advisory Board (22)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.