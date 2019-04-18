James Comey Offers Up Half-Assed Apology For Being Such An Asshole About Encryption
New Paper: Why Section 230 Is Better Than The First Amendment

Daily Deal: Excel Data Analyst Certification School

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Thu, Apr 18th 2019 10:43amDaily Deal

Unlike other eLearning courses that bog you down with dull voiceovers and boring videos, the Excel Data Analyst Certification School features real, hands-on projects to turn you into an Excel master; and you'll even have access to your own personal mentor to guide you along the way! You'll explore data manipulation, analytics and problem-solving, produce data visualizations and business intel reports, and much more. Complete the bootcamp, and you'll emerge with an interview-ready portfolio and a CPD accredited certification to back up your know-how. It's on sale for $49.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

James Comey Offers Up Half-Assed Apology For Being Such An Asshole About Encryption
New Paper: Why Section 230 Is Better Than The First Amendment
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

13:40 Peachtree City Wants To Use Taxpayer Money To Sue Critics Of City Government (2)
12:00 Don't Force Web Platforms To Silence Innocent People (14)
10:48 New Paper: Why Section 230 Is Better Than The First Amendment (23)
10:43 Daily Deal: Excel Data Analyst Certification School (0)
09:33 James Comey Offers Up Half-Assed Apology For Being Such An Asshole About Encryption (20)
06:37 White House Won't Share Data On Whether It Interfered In AT&T Merger Review (12)
03:35 That Was Quick: Thomas Goolnik Already Gets Google To Forget Our Latest Story About Thomas Goolnik Getting Google To Forget Stories About Thomas Goolnik (46)

Wednesday

19:44 The End Of The Absurdity: Iceland, The Country, Successfully Invalidates The Trademark Of Iceland Foods, The Grocerer (23)
15:34 John Oliver Has Famous Actors Act Out The Deposition Richard Sackler Is Trying To Hide (12)
13:35 Google Pays $3.8 Million To Clean Up Its Fiber Mess In Louisville (14)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.