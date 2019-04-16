Daily Deal: The Complete Cisco CCNA Collaboration Bundle

As a leading networking provider, Cisco's name carries a great deal of weight in the IT scene, and their certifications can be major assets if you're looking to climb the career ladder. Ideal for network video engineers, IP network engineers, and more, the Cisco CCNA Collaboration certification helps you develop and refine your collaboration and video skills with an awareness of how voice, video, data and mobile applications are coming together. This two course bundle will prepare you to ace its two requisite exams. It is on sale for $19.

