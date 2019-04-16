AI Won't Save Us From Fake News: YouTube's Fact Checking Tool Thinks Notre Dame Fire Is About 9/11
Legacy Music Industry Shouldn't Get To Watch Over The Royalties Of Independent Songwriters

Daily Deal: The Complete Cisco CCNA Collaboration Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Tue, Apr 16th 2019 10:39amDaily Deal

As a leading networking provider, Cisco's name carries a great deal of weight in the IT scene, and their certifications can be major assets if you're looking to climb the career ladder. Ideal for network video engineers, IP network engineers, and more, the Cisco CCNA Collaboration certification helps you develop and refine your collaboration and video skills with an awareness of how voice, video, data and mobile applications are coming together. This two course bundle will prepare you to ace its two requisite exams. It is on sale for $19.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

AI Won't Save Us From Fake News: YouTube's Fact Checking Tool Thinks Notre Dame Fire Is About 9/11
Legacy Music Industry Shouldn't Get To Watch Over The Royalties Of Independent Songwriters
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Show Now: Takedown
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

10:44 Legacy Music Industry Shouldn't Get To Watch Over The Royalties Of Independent Songwriters (6)
10:39 Daily Deal: The Complete Cisco CCNA Collaboration Bundle (0)
09:33 AI Won't Save Us From Fake News: YouTube's Fact Checking Tool Thinks Notre Dame Fire Is About 9/11 (14)
06:27 Very Little In Trump's 'Bold' New Rural Broadband Plan Is Actually New (12)
03:23 EU Parliament Takes Up Its Next Attempt To Wipe Out An Open Internet: Terrorist Content Regulation Vote On Wednesday (28)

Monday

19:56 As Expected, EU Nations Rubber Stamp EU Copyright Directive (45)
15:29 Game Exclusivity Wars Are Upon Us And Valve's Anti-Review-Bombing Process Is Without A Rip-Cord (56)
13:36 T-Mobile's 'Revolutionary' New TV Service Looks Like The Same Old Crap (10)
12:04 Starz Issues Laughably Unbelievable Excuse And Apology For Taking Down Tweets (36)
10:44 ICE's Fake University Sting Operation Also Used A Bunch Of Fake Facebook Profiles (23)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.