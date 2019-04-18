Don't Force Web Platforms To Silence Innocent People
from the censorship-is-a-powerful-tool dept
The U.S. House Judiciary Committee held a hearing last week to discuss the spread of white nationalism, online and offline. The hearing tackled hard questions about how online platforms respond to extremism online and what role, if any, lawmakers should play. The desire for more aggressive moderation policies in the face of horrifying crimes is understandable, particularly in the wake of the recent massacre in New Zealand. But unfortunately, looking to Silicon Valley to be the speech police may do more harm than good.
When considering measures to discourage or filter out unwanted activity, platforms must consider how those mechanisms might be abused by bad actors. Similarly, when Congress considers regulating speech on online platforms, it must consider both the First Amendment implications and how its regulations might unintentionally encourage platforms to silence innocent people.
Again and again, we’ve seen attempts to more aggressively stamp out hate and extremism online backfire in colossal ways. We’ve seen state actors abuse flagging systems in order to silence their political enemies. We’ve seen platforms inadvertently censor the work of journalists and activists attempting to document human rights atrocities.
But there’s a lot platforms can do right now, starting with more transparency and visibility into platforms’ moderation policies. Platforms ought to tell the public what types of unwanted content they are attempting to screen, how they do that screening, and what safeguards are in place to make sure that innocent people—especially those trying to document or respond to violence—aren’t also censored. Rep. Pramila Jayapal urged the witnesses from Google and Facebook to share not just better reports of content removals, but also internal policies and training materials for moderators.
Better transparency is not only crucial for helping to minimize the number of people silenced unintentionally; it’s also essential for those working to study and fight hate groups. As the Anti-Defamation League’s Eileen Hershenov noted:
To the tech companies, I would say that there is no definition of methodologies and measures and the impact. […] We don’t have enough information and they don’t share the data [we need] to go against this radicalization and to counter it.
Along with the American Civil Liberties Union, the Center for Democracy and Technology, and several other organizations and experts, EFF endorses the Santa Clara Principles, a simple set of guidelines to help align platform moderation practices to human rights and civil liberties principles. The Principles ask platforms
- to be honest with the public about how many posts and accounts they remove,
- to give notice to users who’ve had something removed about what was removed, and under what rule, and
- to give those users a meaningful opportunity to appeal the decision.
Hershenov also cautioned lawmakers about the dangers of heavy-handed platform moderation, pointing out that social media offers a useful view for civil society and the public into how and where hate groups organize: “We do have to be careful about whether in taking stuff off of the web where we can find it, we push things underground where neither law enforcement nor civil society can prevent and deradicalize.”
Before they try to pass laws to remove hate speech from the Internet, members of Congress should tread carefully. Such laws risk pushing platforms toward a more highly filtered Internet, silencing far more people than was intended. As Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote in Matel v. Tam (PDF) in 2017, “A law that can be directed against speech found offensive to some portion of the public can be turned against minority and dissenting views to the detriment of all.”
Republished from the EFF's Deeplinks blog.
Filed Under: bias, cda 230, censorship, content moderation, free speech, house judiciary committee, section 230, social media
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
I don't see why...
...a platform should be held to any different standard of "hate speech" than individuals are.
So long as you don't incite violence or support violence against any "protected group", you should be able to post any damned foolishness you want.
If I start a blog with a comments section for People Who Hate Elbonians, monitor the comments for the above "violence", who really cares?
For every white "supremacist" site you can find a similar site for just about any non-white group you can think of.
So what? It comes down to the Nuke the Gay Whales argument. If YOU find something objectionable, what gives YOUR opinion higher status than that of the person who posted the objectionable (to YOU) content?
The narrow minded should be as free to congregate and discuss non-mainstream ideas and ideals as the broader minded.
Hell, the guy who runs the crew I use to paint my apartments between tenants is the most racist person I've ever met. He's black and only hires black laborers because he claims you can't get any REAL work out of white guys.
I shake my head and pay his invoices because he runs the best small paint crew for miles around. His opinion of white workers doesn't effect the quality of his work (hell, maybe he's RIGHT), and doesn't impact me in any other way.
I don't base who I rent to on race, religion, or anything other than their ability to pay the rent and they pass both a criminal and a financial background check. Why WOULD I? Pick a group, any group, and explain to me why their money isn't as good as that of those outside of that group.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I don't see why...
You're basically Walmart. Using subcontractors to avoid having to comply with anti-discrimination law.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: I don't see why...
Hmm... I should go back to school and get a Doctorate in Medicine so I don't have to "subcontract" my health, Join the Electricians, Plumbers, Carpenters, and Mason's Unions so I don't have to subcontract that work either...
I hire the best person for the price. It's called "commerce".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: I don't see why...
And you use the same excuse that Walmart does.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: I don't see why...
you don’t see Because it’s not on the agenda for you john.
The reason why you keep getting shit on is Becuase you are a bad faith actor and people know it. You don’t even make any attempt to hide it. And you don’t even live by your own fake creed. So really no one ever believes anything you say, your a politician In it’s foundation really. For itself and it. Not even coexistence with apathy to others, you have a need to get others to believe like you. And that’s why no one cares.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: I don't see why...
Who is John?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yes, they should — on any platform that will have them. If a platform does not want them there, nothing can force that platform to allow their presence.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
We're in agreement on that.
And I'll add the caveat of "in context".
Ranting about how the gays are going to outbreed the straights on a Computer Repair site is likely to be a bit off the main topic, which does nothing but annoy the hell out of the regular attendees.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
By the same token: If Twitter decides such ranting goes against the terms of service, it has (and should have) every right to boot the homophobe.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The big sites already do this now
When you consider what sites like Twitter, Facebook. Youtube and others are already doing to silence people they don't like, why would you need legislation to force them to silence people.
When you consider the efforts these kinds of organisations are now going to to silence those who are educating Moslems as to the violent, racist, misogynist pedophile that is the character of the Islamic prophet Mohammad, why do you need legislation?
The man that is to be considered the example for all Moslems. A man who traded in black African slaves, a man who called Ethiopians "raisen heads", a man who was so white that you were to be killed for calling him black, a man who consummated his marriage to Aisha when she was 9 years old - a prepubescent girl, a man who advocated death for all apostates, a man who boasted of his sexual prowess, a man who declared that women were only half as intelligent and half as valuable as men, a man who declared that the majority of the occupants of hell would be moslem women, a man who declared that raping of your female slaves was a right for all moslem men. and the list goes on.
All of this found in the Islamic sources, the Quran, the various Haddith collections from Al Bakkari and Sahih Moslem, etc.
To report on these things is a good way to get yourself banned from these platforms. What is interesting is that it appears that most Moslems world wide haven't a clue what is their sources because they are not being told. There is a growing number who are leaving when it is safe for them to do so when they find this kind of information out. Unfortunately, for many, they cannot do so as it would mean their deaths.
If you don't want open discussion of any subject, unpleasant or not, then the discussions will go underground and we shall see more violent responses occur. The Australian twit who took it upon himself to kill those people in Christchurch has managed to manipulate and control the government and media responses as he intended. His purpose was not religious but race related and he final intent is all out war between the opposing sides. He got exactly the response that he was trying to get, that of forcing open discussion to not occur.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
FYI: The Christian God is a genocidal deity. If’n you wanna throw stones at a billion people by assuming they all believe the exact same thing and interpret their holy book the exact same way, make sure your house isn’t made of glass first.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The Diety is the same in both religions. Basic Thunderer, heavy on the Smite, low on the compassion.
Christians invented an intercessor to compensate for that.
But the post you're replying to wasn't about Allah, but Mohammed, His Prophet.
Same as any genocidal Pope from back then - "Kill the Infidel!"
But, in line with the OP, you can't mention that in Church or "polite company".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I think the idea is that people are so busy dodging stones that they are less likely to stop, pick one up, and throw it back.
The last two decades show that it's not really a winning strategy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No more federal
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply