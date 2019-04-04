Court Tosses $11-Million Libel Lawsuit Brought By The 'King Of Bullshit News'
Court Says Government Can Continue To Withhold Six 'Significant' FISA Court Opinions In Their Entirety

Daily Deal: The Complete Machine Learning A to Z Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Thu, Apr 4th 2019 10:35amGretchen Heckmann

The Complete Machine Learning A to Z Bundle has 9 courses designed to help you become proficient with this important technology. Deep learning isn't just about helping computers learn from data—it's about helping those machines determine what's important in those data sets. This is what allows for Tesla's Model S to drive on its own or for Siri to determine where the best brunch spots are. You'll learn TensorFlow, Python's scikit-learn, Apache MXNet, PyTorch, and more. You'll learn how to build chatbots with Google DialogFlow and Amazon Lex, and you'll learn to build voice apps for Amazon Lex. It's on sale for $35.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Court Tosses $11-Million Libel Lawsuit Brought By The 'King Of Bullshit News'
Court Says Government Can Continue To Withhold Six 'Significant' FISA Court Opinions In Their Entirety
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: I Invented Email
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

13:32 Telecom Lobbyists Crushed San Francisco's Quest For Better Broadband (0)
12:04 Be Cautious About Big Internet Platforms Bearing Plans For Global Censorship (18)
10:40 Court Says Government Can Continue To Withhold Six 'Significant' FISA Court Opinions In Their Entirety (4)
10:35 Daily Deal: The Complete Machine Learning A to Z Bundle (0)
09:34 Court Tosses $11-Million Libel Lawsuit Brought By The 'King Of Bullshit News' (22)
06:33 Pai FCC Tours The Country Promising Better Rural Broadband, But His Policies Routinely Undermine That Goal (24)
03:33 DOJ Warns Academy That Being An Anti-Streaming Luddite Could Violate Antitrust (62)

Wednesday

19:43 Judge Rips Drug Task Force For Going On Asset Forfeiture 'Shopping Sprees' (16)
15:37 Russia Expands Site Blocking To VPNs (31)
13:33 Federal Court Says Teen's 'Fuck Cheer' Is Protected Speech (46)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.