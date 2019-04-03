Daily Deal: NetSpot Home
NetSpot lets you visualize, optimize, and troubleshoot your wireless networks with your computer so you can get the best connection possible at all times. Use the mapping feature to view dead zones and optimize hotspot placement, and use the troubleshooting tool to identify connectivity issues. With NetSpot Home, you'll never miss a beat, post, or important email even when your internet is acting up. You'll reach maximum WiFi efficiency, all while assuring your home network is perfectly secure. It's available for Mac or PC and is on sale for $19.
The results from this would be hilarious in my place. Every room is a faraday cage, a curious result of the construction techniques used to build it decades ago. Thus, when it came to setting up my network, every room got an ethernet switch hooked up to the house's main router, just behind its door. Wifi just...isn't.
Price is right... but can't you get similar results from NetSpot for free on Android, Windows and macOS devices?
And on iOS I use Wi-Fi Sweetspots (free). It's done a great job of mapping out coverage, interference, strength, etc.
