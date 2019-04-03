EFF Fights For Redditor Targeted By Religious Organization For Forum Posts About Its Data Collection Policies
EU's Never Ending Quest To Rip The Internet And Free Expression To Shreds Continues With The Terrorist Content Regulation

Daily Deal: NetSpot Home

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Wed, Apr 3rd 2019 10:36amGretchen Heckmann

NetSpot lets you visualize, optimize, and troubleshoot your wireless networks with your computer so you can get the best connection possible at all times. Use the mapping feature to view dead zones and optimize hotspot placement, and use the troubleshooting tool to identify connectivity issues. With NetSpot Home, you'll never miss a beat, post, or important email even when your internet is acting up. You'll reach maximum WiFi efficiency, all while assuring your home network is perfectly secure. It's available for Mac or PC and is on sale for $19.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

3 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 3 Apr 2019 @ 11:38am

    The results from this would be hilarious in my place. Every room is a faraday cage, a curious result of the construction techniques used to build it decades ago. Thus, when it came to setting up my network, every room got an ethernet switch hooked up to the house's main router, just behind its door. Wifi just...isn't.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 3 Apr 2019 @ 12:21pm

    Price is right... but can't you get similar results from NetSpot for free on Android, Windows and macOS devices?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 3 Apr 2019 @ 12:24pm

      Re:

      And on iOS I use Wi-Fi Sweetspots (free). It's done a great job of mapping out coverage, interference, strength, etc.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

EFF Fights For Redditor Targeted By Religious Organization For Forum Posts About Its Data Collection Policies
EU's Never Ending Quest To Rip The Internet And Free Expression To Shreds Continues With The Terrorist Content Regulation
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: I Invented Email
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

12:03 Complete Overreaction: Professor Calls For Shutting Down Facebook Live, Post-Christchurch (4)
10:41 EU's Never Ending Quest To Rip The Internet And Free Expression To Shreds Continues With The Terrorist Content Regulation (16)
10:36 Daily Deal: NetSpot Home (3)
09:38 EFF Fights For Redditor Targeted By Religious Organization For Forum Posts About Its Data Collection Policies (20)
06:40 Wall Street Thinks The Cable TV Sector Could Easily 'Unravel.' That's Probably A Good Thing. (24)
03:33 EU Commissioner Gunther Oettinger Admits: Sites Need Filters To Comply With Article 13 (25)

Tuesday

19:30 FamilyTreeDNA Deputizes Itself, Starts Pitching DNA Matching Services To Law Enforcement (33)
15:33 Office Depot And Partner Ordered To Pay $35 Million For Tricking Consumers Into Thinking They Had Malware (19)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 206: Charter Cities & Innovative Governance (1)
12:06 Don't Repeat FOSTA's Mistakes (5)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.