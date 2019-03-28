Daily Deal: Wave.Video

After Insisting That EU Copyright Directive Didn't Require Filters, France Immediately Starts Promoting Filters
Thu, Mar 28th 2019 10:42amDaily Deal

Create sharp, professional videos in minutes with Wave.Video. A streamlined content solution, Wave.Video makes it easy to produce your own marketing and social videos, even if you're not too savvy with a camera. You'll be able to create 720p HD video clips of up to 1 minute long, and enhance your projects with 300,000 royalty-free audio clips. Download to .mp4 or resize your projects to 11 popular formats for easy sharing on any social platform. A one year subscription is on sale for $9, and a lifetime subscription is on sale for $29.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

