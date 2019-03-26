Techdirt Podcast Episode 205: The Surveillance State, With Marcy Wheeler

from the metadata-matters dept

We've been covering surveillance and the intelligence community for a long time here at Techdirt, but if you had to limit yourself to just one source on the subject, even we'd probably recommend you choose Marcy Wheeler. Following the recent news that the NSA has apparently shut down its bulk records collection program — the first exposed by Edward Snowden — Marcy joins us on this week's episode to discuss the surveillance state and why it might abandon Section 215.

Filed Under: marcy wheeler, metadata, nsa, podcast, privacy, section 215, surveillance