Daily Deal: Call Control Premium
from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept
Whether they're trying to sell you on a product or scam you into giving away your personal information, robocallers are running rampant, with a whopping 35 billion calls placed to American homes each year. Call Control is here to put a stop to them. Call Control leverages community reports and do not call complaints to block thousands of spam and unwanted calls/text messages. Call Control features a personal call and SMS blacklist to keep scammers at bay, as well as reverse phone number lookup so you won't get caught off-guard by unknown numbers. A one year subscription is on sale for $20.
Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.
Filed Under: daily deal
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
"A one year subscription is on sale for $20."
Figures.
Rather than address the underlying problem, the symptoms are used in a money making endeavor.
If it relies upon caller id then it is not going to work as that is spoofed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply