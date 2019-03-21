Daily Deal: Call Control Premium

EU Internet Companies Warn EU Parliament Not To Vote For Articles 11 & 13; Say They'll Hand The Internet To Google
Thu, Mar 21st 2019 10:39amDaily Deal

Whether they're trying to sell you on a product or scam you into giving away your personal information, robocallers are running rampant, with a whopping 35 billion calls placed to American homes each year. Call Control is here to put a stop to them. Call Control leverages community reports and do not call complaints to block thousands of spam and unwanted calls/text messages. Call Control features a personal call and SMS blacklist to keep scammers at bay, as well as reverse phone number lookup so you won't get caught off-guard by unknown numbers. A one year subscription is on sale for $20.

    Anonymous Coward, 21 Mar 2019 @ 11:54am

    "A one year subscription is on sale for $20."

    Figures.
    Rather than address the underlying problem, the symptoms are used in a money making endeavor.

    If it relies upon caller id then it is not going to work as that is spoofed.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


