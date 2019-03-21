Daily Deal: Call Control Premium

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Whether they're trying to sell you on a product or scam you into giving away your personal information, robocallers are running rampant, with a whopping 35 billion calls placed to American homes each year. Call Control is here to put a stop to them. Call Control leverages community reports and do not call complaints to block thousands of spam and unwanted calls/text messages. Call Control features a personal call and SMS blacklist to keep scammers at bay, as well as reverse phone number lookup so you won't get caught off-guard by unknown numbers. A one year subscription is on sale for $20.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal