Innovation

by Leigh Beadon

Tue, Jan 8th 2019 1:30pm


ces, gary shapiro, innovation, podcast

Techdirt Podcast Episode 194: Ninja Future, With Gary Shapiro

from the moving-forward dept

Today, Mike is at the opening of the Consumer Technology Association's CES 2019 show — which means we'll have one of our CES post-mortem podcasts coming up soon! But before that, for this first episode of 2019, we've got a discussion with CTA CEO Gary Shapiro, whose new book Ninja Future takes a look at how people and businesses are dealing with innovation and rapid technological change.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

