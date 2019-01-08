Producers Of Movie About Falling In Love With... >>
<< Federal Court Says Oregon's...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Tue, Jan 8th 2019 10:44am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: Complete Raspberry Pi 3B+ Starter Kit And Course Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The Complete Raspberry Pi 3B+ Starter Kit and Course Bundle comes with a new Raspberry Pi 3B+, along with a Sensor Kit that has 37 sensor modules along with instructions for 35 products, and 3 online courses allowing you to launch your Raspberry Pi journey. You'll be building a gaming system to play old Nintendo, Sega, and Playstation games and a personal digital assistant using the Google Assistant API. You'll learn how to interface with home electronics and devices to create custom skills that use Alexa to voice control virtually anything in your home, and more. This bundle is on sale for $140.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Producers Of Movie About Falling In Love With... >>
<< Federal Court Says Oregon's...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Show Now: Takedown
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

15:33 California Supreme Court Rejects Sheriffs' Union's Attempt To Block New Open Records Law (0)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 194: Ninja Future, With Gary Shapiro (0)
12:10 No, BitTorrent's Plan for Cryptocurrency-Fueled Speed Boosts Doesn't Violate 'Net Neutrality' (11)
10:50 Producers Of Movie About Falling In Love With Nazis Using DMCA To Silence Criticism (25)
10:44 Daily Deal: Complete Raspberry Pi 3B+ Starter Kit And Course Bundle (0)
09:53 Federal Court Says Oregon's Unconstitutional Licensing Law Can't Keep Local Engineer From Calling Himself An Engineer (20)
06:53 Cable's Response To Surging Streaming Competition? More Price Hikes (42)
03:48 Irony Alert: Wikileaks Sends Reporters A List Of 140 Things Not To Say About Julian Assange; Tells Them Not To Publish (47)

Monday

19:33 China Starts Using Facial Recognition-Enabled 'Smart' Locks In Its Public Housing (13)
15:34 Pooey Puitton Proactively Sues The Shit Out Of Louis Vuitton (16)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.