Despite Losing Its Copyright Case, The State... >>
<< Appeals Court Says Gov't Will Be Paying...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Mon, Jan 7th 2019 10:42am




Daily Deal: WriterDuet Pro

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Simple, intuitive, and built for collaboration, WriterDuet Pro is the screenwriting software designed for screenwriters by screenwriters. Whether you're working with a friend or an entire team, WriterDuet lets you work together in real time. You can outline your ideas on a collaborative cork board, write with industry-standard formatting, and easily import / export your work to Final Draft, Fountain, Word, and more writing platforms. A one year subscription is on sale for $39.99, and an unlimited subscription is on sale for $99.99.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Despite Losing Its Copyright Case, The State... >>
<< Appeals Court Says Gov't Will Be Paying...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Show Now: Takedown
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

13:34 Apple Admits The Obvious: User Repairs Harm The Bottom Line (1)
12:05 New York Times Moves To Dismiss Joe Arpaio's Defamation Lawsuit By Pointing Out It's Impossible To Defame Him (23)
10:45 Despite Losing Its Copyright Case, The State Of Georgia Still Trying To Stop Carl Malamud From Posting Its Laws (22)
10:42 Daily Deal: WriterDuet Pro (0)
09:35 Appeals Court Says Gov't Will Be Paying Even More Legal Fees For Its Extended Loss In TSA No Fly List Lawsuit (11)
06:31 The Ajit Pai FCC Often Battles FOIA Requests For No Reason, Showcasing Its Hostility To Transparency (14)
03:28 Photographer Licenses Photo To Shutterstock, Is Shocked When It Plays Out Exactly How Everyone Would Imagine (86)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (6)

Saturday

12:00 This Week In Game Jam History... (5)

Friday

19:39 Atlanta Prosecutor Sues DOJ For Blocking Investigation Of Incident Where Cops Shot A Man 59 Times (39)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.