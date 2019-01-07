Daily Deal: WriterDuet Pro

Simple, intuitive, and built for collaboration, WriterDuet Pro is the screenwriting software designed for screenwriters by screenwriters. Whether you're working with a friend or an entire team, WriterDuet lets you work together in real time. You can outline your ideas on a collaborative cork board, write with industry-standard formatting, and easily import / export your work to Final Draft, Fountain, Word, and more writing platforms. A one year subscription is on sale for $39.99, and an unlimited subscription is on sale for $99.99.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.