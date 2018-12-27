Daily Deal: WhiteSmoke Writing Assistant

Even the best writers make errors, WhiteSmoke checks your work for grammar, spelling, punctuation, and style errors - so you never send off a flawed work email again. Whether you're writing on mobile or desktop, this easy-to-use software is compatible with all browsers, includes a translator for over 50 languages, and lets you perfect your writing virtually anywhere you do it. A 1 year subscription is on sale for $19.99 or pay once for unlimited access for $79.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.