Daily Deal: Hello Web Books

The Hello Web Books Video Bundle helps you roll up your sleeves and learn how to build a web app from design to development. It contains two series: Hello Web App walks you through building a web app using Python and Django, while Hello Web Design breaks down web design concepts into bite-sized chunks. The Hello Web books are on sale for $29.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.