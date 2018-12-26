Rep. Louie Gohmert Wants To Strip Section 230... >>
<< Dangerous Court Ruling Says Colleges May Be...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Wed, Dec 26th 2018 10:36am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: Hello Web Books

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The Hello Web Books Video Bundle helps you roll up your sleeves and learn how to build a web app from design to development. It contains two series: Hello Web App walks you through building a web app using Python and Django, while Hello Web Design breaks down web design concepts into bite-sized chunks. The Hello Web books are on sale for $29.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Rep. Louie Gohmert Wants To Strip Section 230... >>
<< Dangerous Court Ruling Says Colleges May Be...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Copying Is Not Theft
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

06:46 Indian Government Wants Tech Companies To Give Law Enforcement 24-Hour Access To User Data And Broken Encryption (4)
03:48 UK Cops Have Decided Impolite Online Speech Is Worth A Visit From An Officer (16)

Wednesday

19:39 Blizzard's Sudden Shuttering Of Heroes Of The Storm Demonstrates Why eSports Needs Its Next Evolutionary Step (21)
14:26 New Hampshire Sued Over Criminal Defamation Law Abused To Arrest Law Enforcement Critic (11)
11:58 How The GDPR Nearly Ruined Christmas (23)
10:41 Rep. Louie Gohmert Wants To Strip Section 230 Immunity From Social Media Platforms That Aren't 'Neutral' (77)
10:36 Daily Deal: Hello Web Books (0)
09:02 Dangerous Court Ruling Says Colleges May Be Required To Block Access To Certain Websites (34)
06:04 Study Says Wireless Retail Workers Could Make Up To 7% Less In Wake Of Sprint, T-Mobile Merger (15)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (1)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.