by Mike Masnick

Fri, Dec 28th 2018 9:39am


Once Again, GDPR Is A Potential Privacy Nightmare: Amazon Sends 1,700 Voice Recordings To The Wrong User In GDPR Request

Back in September, we wrote about how the GDPR could actually undermine privacy, when Jean Young noted that, when someone hacked into her Spotify account, they were able to download her entire data history. And now there's another example of the privacy implications: Amazon recently responded to a GDPR data export request by sending 1,700 voice recordings... to the wrong user.

Following the passage of the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, any EU resident may demand a company send them the entirety of the data collected about them through both internet services and hardware products like an Alexa-equipped Echo smart speaker. One German user, under the alias “Martin Schneider,” did just that in August of this year. What he got back from Amazon, however, were thousands of Alexa voice recordings, which was strange considering he didn’t own an Alexa device.

Upon listening to the files, Schneider discovered they were the recordings of another Alexa user. After failing to get in contact with Amazon about the issue, the man brought the files to c’t, where reporters were able to piece together who the Alexa user was. Among the files were commands to control Spotify, the person’s home thermostat, and alarms. There were also recordings that indicated the Alexa user also owned a Fire TV, and that they had a spouse who appeared to live in the home.

There are, of course, many different ways of thinking about this. On the whole, it's a good thing that companies are giving users more access to data, and allowing them to not just see what's being held, but to download it as well (it would be nice if things were more standardized, and it would enable easier shifting between services, but... baby steps). But, it also needs to be recognized that this creates new privacy challenges.

This isn't necessarily good or bad, but is a useful reminder that, contrary to what many GDPR supporters will tell you, the GDPR itself doesn't actually do much to "protect" your privacy, and could make your data even more vulnerable. Again, there are potentially good reasons for this, but way too many people keep insisting that the GDPR is about protecting privacy, and it is important to understand where and how it fails in that regard, and how it could even make much of your data more vulnerable.

Reader Comments

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Wally Charger, 28 Dec 2018 @ 9:50am

    Not GDPR. Amazon.

    Little detail ya missed makes your take delightfully insane.

    Again you wish to throw out the privacy concerns of 300 million over one incompetent corporation.

    Stiff fines should ensure against a repeat, and if not then JAIL executives starting with Bezos since he profits the most.

    Next mistaken premise, please. I spent more time concocting screen name than you did this.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 28 Dec 2018 @ 9:56am

    And this sort of idiocy wont stop or change while we've got stupid politicians introducing laws at the behest of certain industries (for money, no doubt!) whrn they haven't got any idea what they're doing or simply dont care the consequences! Grandstanding and making monumental fuck ups seem to be far more important than using sense and taking notice of experts who DO know!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    hij (profile), 28 Dec 2018 @ 10:00am

    What should the person have done?

    What were the requirements under GDPR for the person who received the recordings? Did the person break the rules by sharing the data? Is the person required to take the same precautions as Amazon was supposed to take?

    If someone send you this information on accident what kind of burdens does the GDPR impose on you?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    nohillside (profile), 28 Dec 2018 @ 10:37am

    So, basically, Amazon fucked up

    Don't shoot the messenger (aka GDPR)!

    In a nutshell Amazon just fucked up. They blame operator error, but can we be sure about that? Or did this GDPR request just show that Amazon stores user-related data much longer than really needed, is still able to link it back to a user but doesn't have the operational stability in place to ensure that a users sees only their data?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 28 Dec 2018 @ 11:06am

    "Massive corporations should be given a free pass on the invasion of user privacy due to the fact that they're also horribly incompetent"

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.