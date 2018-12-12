Malware Purveyors Targeting Pirate Sites With... >>
by Daily Deal

Wed, Dec 12th 2018 10:42am




Daily Deal: Ultimate Cisco Certification Super Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The Ultimate Cisco Certification Super Bundle will help you prepare to gain certifications necessary to work with Cisco Networking Systems. The 9 courses cover interconnecting Cisco networking devices, LAN switching technologies, IPv4 and IPv6 routing technologies, WAN technologies, infrastructure services and maintenance, network security, and much more. Each course is designed to help you prepare to take various Cisco certification exams. This bundle is on sale for $49.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

