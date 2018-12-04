Tennessee Legislators Can't Stand Up To... >>
Free Speech

by Leigh Beadon

Tue, Dec 4th 2018 1:30pm


Filed Under:
first amendment, free speech, mike godwin, podcast



Techdirt Podcast Episode 191: Free Speech Disorder, With Mike Godwin

from the a-closer-look dept

Last week, we published a series of posts by Mike Godwin looking at Our Bipolar Free Speech Disorder And How To Fix It (check out part one, part two, and part three). But with a topic like this, there's always more to dig into, so this week we've got Mike Godwin joining the podcast to take a closer look at his ideas about free speech in the digital era.

