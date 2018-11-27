New GDPR Ruling In France Could Dramatically Re-shape Online Advertising

The EU's General Data Protection Regulation only came into force in May of this year. Since then, privacy regulators across the EU have been trying to work out what it means in practice. As Techdirt has reported, some of the judgments that have emerged were pretty bad. A new GDPR ruling from France has just appeared that looks likely to have a major impact on how online advertising works in the EU, and therefore probably further afield, given the global nature of the Internet.

The original decision in French is rather dense, although it does include the use of the delightful word "mobinaute", which is apparently the French term for someone accessing the Internet on a mobile device. If you'd like to read something in English, Techcrunch has a long and clear explanation. There's also a good, shorter take from Johnny Ryan of the browser company Brave, which is particularly interesting for reasons I'll explain below.

First, the facts of the case. The small French company Vectaury gathers personal information, including geolocation, about millions of users of thousands of mobile apps on behalf of the companies that created them. It analyzes the data to create user profiles that companies might want to advertise to:

We continuously analyse, classify and enrich hundreds of thousands of profiles in order to offer you big data predictive models and actionable audience segments at any time. Our geo-profiling algorithm relies on a framework of more than 80 million points of interest around the world, grouped into 450 categories.

Vectaury sells access to those profiles using a standard industry technique known as "real-time bidding" (RTB). This really does happen in real-time: advertisers can bid to display their ads on Web pages as they are loading on a user's mobile. The key benefit is that it allows ads to be tightly targeted to audiences that are more likely to respond to them. However, to do this, personal information has to be sent to many potential advertisers so that they can submit their (automated) bids.

That's a problem under the GDPR, since users are supposed to give their consent before personal data is transmitted to companies in this way. To get around that problem, the industry has developed what are known as consent management platforms (CMP). In theory, these allow users to pick and choose exactly what kind of information is sent to which advertisers. But in practice they usually amount to a top-level button marked "I accept", which everyone clicks on because it's too much effort going through the subsidiary pages that lie underneath. The top-level acceptance grants permission to all the bundled advertisers, hidden in lower levels of the CMP, to use personal data as they wish.

When the French data protection authority CNIL carried out an on-site inspection of Vectaury, it found the company was holding the personal data of 67.6 million people. However, it did not accept that Vectaury had been given meaningful permission to use that data through the use of the bundled permission system. In a trail-blazing decision, CNIL said that Vectaury couldn't simply point to contracts that required its partners to ask users for permission to share personal data: Vectaury had to be able to show that it had checked it really did have permission from everyone whose data it had acquired.

That ruling is not just a big problem for Vectaury -- it's hard to see how it could possibly confirm consent for the 67.6 million people whose data it holds. It's also a problem for the online advertising industry in Europe, which uses a framework for GDPR "consent flow" that has been created by industry trade association and standards body, IAB Europe. Vectaury's system is essentially the same as IAB Europe's, so it would seem that the latest ruling by the French data protection authority also calls into question the industry standard technique for obtaining consent that is vital for the RTB process. Without that "consent flow", it is not possible to share personal data so that automated real-time bids can be submitted.

If that interpretation is correct, it would mean that RTB as currently practiced in the EU will no longer be allowed. In fact, the RTB system was already under threat because of a GDPR complaint filed a couple of months ago with the Irish Data Protection Commissioner and the UK Information Commissioner, which notes:

Every time a person visits a website and is shown a "behavioural" ad on a website, intimate personal data that describes each visitor, and what they are watching online, is broadcast to tens or hundreds of companies. Advertising technology companies broadcast these data widely in order to solicit potential advertisers' bids for the attention of the specific individual visiting the website. A data breach occurs because this broadcast, known as an "bid request" in the online industry, fails to protect these intimate data against unauthorized access. Under the GDPR this is unlawful.

The three complainants are Jim Killock, Executive Director of the Open Rights Group, Michael Veale of University College London, and Johnny Ryan of Brave, mentioned above. His blog post about the new French GDPR ruling concludes:

This is the latest in a series of decisions published by CNIL against adtech companies. ... What marks this decision apart are the broad implications for RTB, and for the IAB consent framework.

It could also be a problem for Google, which relies on a similar approach for its own real-time ad bidding system. The potential implications of the CNIL ruling across the EU are a further indication of the massive long-term impact the GDPR will have on the Internet, perhaps in multiple and unexpected ways.

