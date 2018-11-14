 
<< UCLA Flails Amid Pro-Palestine Group's...
 tdicon 

Copyright

by Mike Masnick

Wed, Nov 14th 2018 8:00pm


Filed Under:
article 11, article 13, eu, eu copyright directive, intermediary liability, link tax, upload filters



Dear EU Politicians: You Really Don't Have To Wreck The Internet

from the don't-wreck-the-internet dept

Visit DontWreckThe.Net to learn about the EU Copyright Directive »

As you'll recall, back in September, the EU Parliament voted to approve a draft of the EU Copyright Directive, despite it including a bunch of very problematic pieces -- mainly Article 13's mandatory filters and Article 11's snippet tax. What the EU Parliament approved was not the same as what the EU Council of member states had approved, nor what the EU Commission had approved, so now those three bodies have been working on a "trilogue" process to sync up the various versions and come up with a master version that will have to be approved again by all three institutions. There has been a lot of activity in the past few weeks -- and Italy's change of government has made things a bit interesting.

As the Trilogue discussions have continued, we've teamed up with a bunch of platforms and startup organizations both in the EU and the US to make some suggestions. It would probably be best for the internet to drop both Article 11 and Article 13 altogether, but barring that, we have a pretty detailed list of suggestions over at DontWreckThe.Net. As you hopefully see, just by looking at the long list of fixes we're requesting, there are still huge problems with the proposals. Furthermore, given that many of the platforms we've partnered with in developing this list are the ones who will be hardest hit, we're hopeful that the various officials debating this will take notice. Even more important: this is not just about those platforms, but everyone who uses them. If you use Reddit or Patreon or Vimeo, these rules are going to have a massive impact on how you'll be able to interact with the internet going forward. Also, we're asking other organizations to join this project, so if you run an organization that is worried about the impact of Articles 11 or 13, please reach out to us through the site.

And please, EU officials, don't wreck the net.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< UCLA Flails Amid Pro-Palestine Group's...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

20:00 Dear EU Politicians: You Really Don't Have To Wreck The Internet (0)
15:32 UCLA Flails Amid Pro-Palestine Group's Planned Conference, While L.A.'s City Council Goes Full Stupid (22)
13:31 Colorado Voters Continue To Opt Out Of State's Protectionist, ISP-Written Broadband Law (11)
12:03 Facebook Allowing French Censors To Embed With The Company, And Maybe That's A Good Thing? (26)
10:44 Judge Says Amazon Needs To Hand Over Recordings Created By Murder Victim's Echo Speaker (36)
10:39 Daily Deal: Windscribe VPN (0)
09:35 Judge Lets NRA's 1st Amendment Lawsuit Against Andrew Cuomo Move Forward (60)
06:10 House To Investigate Whether DOJ's AT&T Antitrust Lawsuit Was Political (22)
03:10 CNN Lawsuit Seeks To Show That Trump Can't Kick Reporters Out For Asking Tough Questions (147)

Tuesday

19:51 The Girl Scouts Sues The Boy Scouts Over Trademark (48)
More arrow

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.