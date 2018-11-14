UCLA Flails Amid Pro-Palestine Group's Planned Conference, While L.A.'s City Council Goes Full Stupid
from the inconveniently-free-speech dept
Those of you who geek out over trademark law like me may have seen the recent dust-up between UCLA and a group called National Students for Justice in Palestine this past week. I had intended on writing something up about the whole thing because of how blatantly stupid it was. The pro-Palestinian group has a chapter at UCLA and it is hosting a conference in the future, for which it put out some promotional materials that feature a bear flying a kite with the colors of the Palestinian flag and dared to mention that the conference was being held at UCLA. For this, UCLA lawyers sent a cease and desist to SJP, claiming that the way the promo material displayed the UCLA name and its use of bear imagery created confusion in the public suggesting that the school was affiliated with the conference.
UCLA argues that SJP’s “use of the ‘UCLA’ name” and use of “the UCLA mascot of the Bruin Bear in a logo/digital poster” effectively claims, suggests, or implies an “affiliation with” UCLA. The university says the group may state where the conference will be held (“at UCLA”) if the font size for the word “UCLA” is “no larger than the font used for the remainder of the communication.” Failing compliance, UCLA expressly threatens to cancel the event.
Not for the first time, a California university is wielding a pretty clearly unconstitutional law, one designed to give California universities sweeping powers to keep the public from mentioning school names, even if in an entirely accurate manner. No room is made for fair us, while schools have the authority under this state law to put in all kinds of silly restrictions, such as the font size restriction mentioned above.
What kept me from writing this up initially is that the school quickly signaled it would reversed course after SJP made minor changes to the promotional material. Oh, and after the ACLU got involved.
Tod M. Tamberg, a spokesman for UCLA told NBC News in an email on Wednesday “it was never about the bear all by itself” and that it appreciated the groups [sic] alteration to remove the UCLA name. The university, which threatened to cancel the conference, also said that the event would go on as scheduled.
“As you may have heard, some members of the Jewish community have been sharply critical of upcoming conference, demanding that UCLA move to cancel it,” the school said in statement provided by Tamberg. “As a public university, UCLA is legally bound to comply with the First Amendment, which protects everyone’s right to express their views, even those that are offensive and hateful or that the university opposes.”
Yes, it certainly does. Now, many have levied claims of hate speech against SJP. These claims, however you might agree or disagree with them, tend to be fairly laughable. If the best you can trot out is the following to claim a whole group is a hate group, you're not going to meet any kind of First Amendment bar.
In an Oct. 11 letter to UCLA chancellor Gene Block, [State] Rep. Sherman argued that speech on the National SJP website “may very well constitute anti-Semitism” as defined by the State Department — a definition Sherman says was “recently adopted” by the Department of Education “for enforcement purposes.” Sherman’s letter highlights three particular examples contained in that definition, including “claiming that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavor,” applying “double standards” to Israel by “requiring of it a behavior not expected or demanded of any other democratic nation,” and “[d]rawing comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis.”
None of that is hate speech, no matter what some silly State Department missive might suggest. Words matter, after all, and we can no more accept that the kind of political speech above, even if you disagree with it, is hate speech any more than we can condone the government crying terrorism anytime it's convenient. It also seems obvious to me that if you replaced this pro-Palestinian group with a pro-Israel group, we never would have heard this story at all. Argue with that if you like, but you're wrong.
And, yet, the L.A. City Council is now getting involved in the stupidest way possible, passing a resolution that first acknowledges UCLA's need to adhere to free speech rights and then somehow calling for the cancellation of this conference entirely.
Add the City of Los Angeles to the government actors calling on UCLA to cancel the convention. While dubious California statutes and trademark concerns falter, the Los Angeles City Council has issued an internally incoherent resolution recognizing that the university has First Amendment obligations while demanding that the conference be canceled, First Amendment be damned.
The resolution, embedded below, was unanimously adopted with the “concurrence” of Mayor Eric Garcetti. The resolution cites UCLA’s “responsibility to allow freedom of speech,” but quickly skips past the pesky nuances of the First Amendment to demand that UCLA “cancel and ban” the conference because it would be “inappropriate” to host the conference “given the atmosphere in the country.” The resolution also concludes that there is “never a good time to have this type of event.”
Follow along with me in a resolution too dumb to make up: UCLA needs to protect free speech on campus, but it should cancel this conference given the current political climate and some tragedies that happened on the other side of the country, and, oh, also there will never, ever be a climate in which this conference should take place. The speed with which the city council and mayor got from "we acknowledge free speech rights" to "we can never allow these people those free speech rights" is breathtaking.
And fundamentally stupid, given that these are people in government we're talking about. Frankly, the flailing UCLA administration that once attempted to trademark bully SJP for no good reason comes out looking way better than the City Council for Los Angeles. It's also worth noting that for all the hand-wringing that takes place over the type of political speech allowed on campus by a certain segment of our population, it's been complete crickets when it comes to defending a pro-Palestinian group's rights.
One might nearly call that racist, were there not the worry that such a call would be labeled "hate speech."
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Paging Freud?
Indeed :D
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Arabs Are Semites Too
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Arabs Are Semites Too
So if it's anti-Semitic to support Palestinians over Israelis, it's equally anti-Semitic to support Israelis over Palestinians. Judaism is a religion, not a race.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The far right adores Israel. Nazi Richard Spencer is a huge admirer of Israel as a model racist ethno-state.
They may hate Jews (as you appear to do), but they love what Israel represents.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Only part true. The "real right" who usually go by paleo-conservative or Populist, despise Israel for its murderous, manipulative, propagandizing while screaming they're the victims, and advocacy of usury in banking, with which they gained nuclear weapons and now blackmail the whole world.
We really need new, clear and fixed terms, but problem is that the terms have been hijacked. Indeed, actual Marxists like Bill Kristol just started calling themselves "the right", "neo-conservatives", and "Republicans" in the 80's, deliberately confusing. -- By the way, that was begun by William Buckley, a typical Ivy League commie who pretended to be a "conservative" to destroy the term.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Kristol is a Marxist? How did you come to this conclusion?
Oh I see, you're a crazy person. Never mind.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Israel as a model racist ethno-state.
If you remember, there was a UN report due to be released last year which was officially going to classify Israel as an apartheid state. Only it was suppressed after massive political pressure from you-know-who.
But it got out anyway.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Correct me if I'm wrong
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Correct me if I'm wrong
Granted given the current jurisprudence it is doubtful that even 'incitement to violence against a protected class' would qualify when the standard is an incitement to imminent violence as when it is no longer free speech.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Correct me if I'm wrong
…which is why hate speech laws, at least in the U.S., rarely get any traction in legislatures of all levels: The potential collateral damage that could be done to already-protected speech would outweigh any benefit gained by outlawing “hate speech”. The primary sticking point of any such proposition lies in its patently “vague” nature: What would qualify as hate speech, who would determine what qualifies, in what contexts would hate speech be legal to print/say, and how should we deal with pre-existing speech that would get dinged by a hate speech law if it were made after the passage of that law?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Wow, that's Republican Legislation-level doublespeak there.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Republican Legislation-level doublespeak there.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Republican Legislation-level doublespeak there.
Oh, wait, you're serious?
Let me laugh harder.
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA!
Whatever, Blue2.0
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
There. You've covered the whole conflict.
But isn't even faint hint of the underlying cause, why Palestinian here must fight for clear rights.
It's because OVER THERE is a "nation" stolen from Palestinians, that has recently murdered hundreds and wounded thousands for the crime of protesting themselves locked up behind an apartheid wall:
--------
Israeli military shot over 500 Palestinians in the head during Gaza protests
http://mondoweiss.net/2018/05/military-palestinians-protests/
502 Palestinians were shot in the head and neck.
283 were shot in the chest and back.
225 were shot in the abdomen and pelvis.
938 were shot in the arm.
325 were shot in the leg.
Not even up to date, still going. Those were UNARMED protesters, distant, other side of The Wall, with the murdering / intentionally maiming snipers using special new expanding bullets from complete safety.
--------
Nor does it hint at:
Facebook's New Propaganda Partners
https://fair.org/home/facebooks-new-propaganda-partners/
> Glenn Greenwald (Intercept, 12/30/17) reported that "Facebook has been on a censorship rampage against Palestinian activists who protest the decades-long, illegal Israeli occupation, all directed and determined by Israeli officials."
https://theintercept.com/2017/12/30/facebook-says-it-is-deleting-accounts-at-the-directio n-of-the-u-s-and-israeli-governments/
--------
Israeli soldier gives 74-year-old Palestinian woman water then shoots her in the head
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20150120-israeli-soldier-gives-74-year-old-palestinian-woman-w ater-then-shoots-her-in-the-head/
> During the Israeli bombardment and shelling of the Gaza Strip last summer, an Israeli soldier approached a 74-year-old Palestinian woman Ghalya Abu-Rida to give her a sip of water. **He gave her the water, took a photo with her and then he shot her in the head from a distance of one metre.** He then watched as she bled to death, the Palestine Information Centre reported. This is how Ahmad Qdeh, a journalist in Al-Aqsa TV, described the scene that he witnessed during the latest Israeli aggression. The spokesman of the Israeli army, Avichay Adraee, shared the photo of an Israeli soldier holding the water bottle and helping the old woman drink as an example of the "humanity" of the Israeli army towards the civilians in the Gaza Strip.
--------
BUT it'll be enough for Techdirt to claim that the whole conflict has been covered fully and fairly.
My underlying point here is to refute Masnick's claim today that he isn't "a partisan". Of course he is. He's a hidden partisan for views that he can't actually say in public. It's proven by the decades of what's NOT written up here, almost nothing anti-war or anti-Israel.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: There. You've covered the whole conflict.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: There. You've covered the whole conflict.
He's also pro-bestiality. It's proven by decades of him not writing pieces against bestiality.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Section 230 & 1A from another direction:
First: Hey, fanboys: YES, this IS my web-site where I publish my views and you can LUMP IT! Techdirt is just the mechanism, the "platform" where I publish. MY right to use this site is what Section 230 actually establishes, but Masnick doesn't want to fully implement, instead asserts that he has full editorial control over all that's typed into the plain HTML box that he willingly provides. Now you can censor it away with the mechanism he also sneakily provides to disadvantage all speech that you / he don't approve of, but at least quit lying that you aren't censoring!
Anyhoo, above is another useful point:
Well, isn't THAT interesting? Guess no one will claim that university is actual gov't, and so you can't explain why it's "bound to comply with the First Amendment". But anyone who believes in free speech would naturally believe that all other "public" corporations are equally bound to comply, especially the "platforms" that were created for The Public to exercise their free speech on. But here at Techdirt, masnicks assert that public corporations are super-publishers, immune from liability for the content, while yet able to exercise full arbitrary control over all speech on "platforms". -- Oh, different, eh? No, shouldn't be. Isn't in fact: Masnick's assertions haven't actually been tested with good case. Supreme Court in Sandvik have already signaled that "platforms" are the new "public forums" and therefore not subject to corporate tyranny.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Section 230 & 1A from another direction:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Save me, save me!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Save me, save me!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hate Speech Defined
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment