Daily Deal: A to Z Microsoft Office Bundle

The A to Z Microsoft Office Bundle will help you master the top Microsoft Office tools and will teach you advanced techniques to help you get ahead in the workplace. The 8 courses cover Excel, PowerPoint, Word, Outlook, Access, and more. You'll learn about business intelligence to help you extract the reports and intel you need, how to use Pivot Tables, and much more. The bundle is on sale for $29.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.