Wed, Nov 7th 2018 10:44am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: Parallels Access 1 Year Subscription

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Remote desktop apps are nothing new, but too many force you to endlessly pinch and zoom just to see what's happening on your mobile device. Parallels Access is different. Parallels' Applification technology lets you use all of your desktop applications as if they were native apps for your iOS or Android device. With a single tap, you can connect to your computer, access important files, and easily use your apps in full-screen and with intuitive touch controls. A one year subscription is on sale for $10.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

