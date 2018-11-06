Coordinated Trolling Efforts Are Serving Up... >>
Tue, Nov 6th 2018 10:47am


Daily Deal: The CAD & 3D Printing eBook Bundle By Make

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

If you enjoy making new things, the CAD & 3D Printing eBook Bundle By Make: is right up your alley. The 12 books will help you learn about all forms of fabrication. Topics covered include, 3D carving, CNC Routing, 3D printing, and more. The bundle is on sale for $20.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

