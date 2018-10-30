 
Bleeding Edge

by Leigh Beadon

Tue, Oct 30th 2018 1:30pm


Filed Under:
artificial intelligence, david kaye, free speech, human rights, podcast, un



Techdirt Podcast Episode 187: AI, Free Speech & Human Rights

from the big-implications dept

As artificial intelligence technology marches onwards, it's raising a lot of complicated questions about free speech, privacy, and important rights. One person who's been thinking a lot about these questions is David Kaye, the UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression, who recently published a thorough report [pdf] on the subject. This week, David joins us on the podcast to discuss artificial intelligence and its implications for human rights.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

