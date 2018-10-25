EU Copyright Directive Update: Fresh (But... >>
Thu, Oct 25th 2018 10:44am


Daily Deal: The All-Inclusive Project Management Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Project management is booming as more and more companies pivot to become more efficient in their operations. Even if you don't even know what a project manager is, the All-Inclusive Project Management Bundle will introduce you to this crucially important field. With lifetime access to more than 100 courses, you'll cover a variety of project management disciplines like Agile, Scrum, and Lean, along with important topics that project managers need to know. It's on sale for $19.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

