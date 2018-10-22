Shitty Man Shows How Shitty Men Can Shit On... >>
Mon, Oct 22nd 2018


Daily Deal: Platinum Sonic Toothbrush & USB Sanitizing Case

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

We all know brushing is an important part of maintaining a healthy smile, but how much good are you doing if you're cleaning your pearly whites with a dirty brush? Complete with a UV sanitizing charging case that kills 99% of germs and bacteria on its brush heads, the Platinum Sonic Toothbrush offers a better way to brighten your smile. It delivers 40,000 brush strokes per minute to remove more plaque and whiten better than a standard toothbrush, and its two-minute smart auto timer helps ensure you brush for the ADA-recommended time. It's on sale for $50.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

