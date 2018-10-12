 
Glyn Moody

Fri, Oct 12th 2018 3:43am


autonomous vehicles, copyright, database right, eu, eu parliament, iot, juri



Politicians Start To Push For Autonomous Vehicle Data To Be Protected By Copyright Or Database Rights

from the battle-for-the-internet-of-things dept

Autonomous vehicles are much in the news these days, and seem poised to enter the mainstream soon. One of their key aspects is that they are digital systems -- essentially, computers with wheels. As such they gather and generate huge amounts of data as they move around and interact with their surroundings. This kind of data is increasingly valuable, so an important question poses itself: what should happen to all that information from autonomous vehicles?

The issue came up recently in a meeting of the European Parliament's legal affairs committee, which was drawing up a document to summarize its views on autonomous driving in the EU (pdf). It's an area now being explored by the EU with a view to bringing in relevant regulations where they are needed. Topics under consideration include civil liability, data protection, and who gets access to the data produced by autonomous vehicles. On that topic, the Swedish Greens MEP Max Andersson suggested the following amendment (pdf) to the committee's proposed text:

Notes that data generated during autonomous transport are automatically generated and are by nature not creative, thus making copyright protection or the right on databases inapplicable.

Pretty inoffensive stuff, you might think. But not for the center-right EPP politicians present. They demanded a vote on Andersson's amendment, and then proceeded to block its inclusion in the committee's final report.

This is a classic example of the copyright ratchet in action: copyright only ever gets longer, stronger and broader. Here a signal is being sent that copyright or a database right should be extended to apply not just to works created by people, but also to the data streams generated by autonomous vehicles. Given their political leanings, it is highly unlikely that the EPP politicians believe that data belongs to the owner of the vehicle. They presumably think that the manufacturer retains rights to it, even after the vehicle has left the factory and been sold.

That's bad enough, but there's a bigger threat here. Autonomous vehicles are just part of a much larger wave of connected digital devices that generate huge quantities of data, what is generally called the Internet of Things. The next major front in the copyright wars -- the next upward move of the copyright ratchet -- will be over what happens to all that data, and who, if anyone, owns it.

Follow me @glynmoody on Twitter or identi.ca, and +glynmoody on Google+

Reader Comments

    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 12 Oct 2018 @ 4:00am

    I'm sorry we can't provide the evidence to the court that would show who is at fault, because the fee for accessing the data is bigger than our entire budget for the year.

    Anonymous Coward, 12 Oct 2018 @ 4:42am

    How about deleting the data after a few minutes unless the sensors detect an accident? Would that be too simple a solution for data hungry companies and surveillance minded politicians?

      Chris-Mouse (profile), 12 Oct 2018 @ 5:23am

      Re:

      It's not too simple for them to understand. It's just that it would deny them what they want most, all your data.

      Another possibility would be mandating that the data belongs to the owner of the system that collected it, but that would simply result in never being able to buy an autonomous vehicle, only lease one. A possible fix to that would be mandating that data collected during the period of any lease belongs to the lessee, not the owner, and that no contract may require a transfer of that data.
      It would also be nice if the law mandated that the owner of the data shall be able to access said data without needing outside help, and that the owner of said data may erase any or all data except for possibly a log entry indicating the date and time of the data erasure.

      While we're dreaming, why don't we ask for a justice system instead of a legal system, A government that's fair to everyone, not just those in power, and world peace. They're all about equally likely.

        Anonymous Coward, 12 Oct 2018 @ 5:48am

        Re: Re:

        If you mandate that the lawyers who will be defense and prosecution of a case are up in the air right up until a coin toss at the start of a trial, you would find the legal system balancing out much more evenly. Right now the prosecutor has giant stacks of laws to wield to force defendants to plead out and never go to court, but that isn't bound by law, it is just how it has been done. If everyone demanded their day in court, the entire system would collapse within a year since no one could actually have a speedy trial without expanding the court systems a thousand fold.

      Anonymous Coward, 12 Oct 2018 @ 5:41am

      Re:

      How about deleting the data after a few minutes unless the sensors detect an accident? Would that be too simple a solution

      Yes: the data may be important to the functioning of the system. It's uploaded to the manufacturers' databases and sent down to other cars, to improve their driving. In particular, this is how they'll be collecting/updating detailed LIDAR for even the smallest roads. When a pothole opens up, the other cars (from the same manufacturer) will know about it.

