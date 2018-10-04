French Cop Arrested For Selling Sensitive Law... >>
<< Thanks To Copyright, We Already Know How...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Thu, Oct 4th 2018 10:40am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: The Cisco Networking & Cloud Computing Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The Cisco Networking & Cloud Computing Bundle offers 6 courses and over 100 hours of training. Start with a course on Windows PowerShell where you'll learn to write scripts for data storage, condition checks, loops, and more. Then you move on to learn about Azure Active Directory, and get test prep help for Microsoft's Azure Certification Exam (70-533). Next, you'll learn to prepare for the Graphical Network Simulator-3 (GNS3), Cisco's ICND2 200-105, ICND1 100-105, and ICND2 100-105 exams. This bundle is on sale for $39.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
French Cop Arrested For Selling Sensitive Law... >>
<< Thanks To Copyright, We Already Know How...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: I Invented Email
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

13:28 Spanish Court Moves Forward With Prosecution Of Man Who Offended A Bunch Of Religious Lawyers (2)
12:01 Now Twitter's 'Report' Function Being Used To Disappear Complaint About GDPR Being Used To Disappear Public Court Document (9)
10:45 French Cop Arrested For Selling Sensitive Law Enforcement Info On The Dark Web (2)
10:40 Daily Deal: The Cisco Networking & Cloud Computing Bundle (0)
09:13 Thanks To Copyright, We Already Know How Aggressive Content Moderation Works: And It's A Disaster (9)
06:14 AT&T Claims It Wants Meaningful Privacy Rules...After Just Lobbying To Kill Meaningful Privacy Rules (14)
03:12 Travelers To New Zealand Now Face $3,000 Fines If They Don't Give Their Device Passwords To Customs Agents (61)

Wednesday

19:28 African Countries Shooting Themselves In The Digital Foot By Imposing Taxes And Levies On Internet Use (13)
15:34 Lawsuit Settlement Looking To Kill Philadelphia's Severely Abused Forfeiture Program (7)
13:41 The Entire Broadband Industry Just Sued California For Daring To Protect Net Neutrality (30)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.