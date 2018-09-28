CBS Bullies Fan Star Trek Project To Shut Down... >>
<< James Woods Is Correct That Twitter...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Fri, Sep 28th 2018 10:39am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: Microscope Camera with 1000X Zoom

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Sink into a whole new microscopic world with this simple, portable microscope. This microscope camera will allow you to view the smallest of details in high resolution at up to 1000x their actual size directly on your computer screen. It's got 8 LED lights built in with a dimmer switch to help you achieve the perfect light for examination, and a stabilizing stand so you can focus easily. You can snap photos and save them to your computer to avoid disrupting your image with a single click, and it's compatible with iOS and Android phones with an OTG adapter (not included). It's on sale for $38.99.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

3 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    ECA (profile), 28 Sep 2018 @ 11:13am

    Iv looked it up..

    Its a neat device, but there is Very simple info on it.
    And 1 important 1..Unless you ant to goto Oil magnification you cant get to 1000x with full optical..and it aint cheap.

    But as a neat device its great..
    I would like..
    Focal depth..Range it can focus to magnify.
    DPI or Megapixel..

    It does work well, but its abit over the top on its advert.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Jeff Green (profile), 28 Sep 2018 @ 12:53pm

      Re: Iv looked it up..

      I wish someone had told me years ago you couldn't use 1000X without an oil setup. Would have saved me hours of looking down my nice Russian made microscope at the bugs in dirty water and wings of butterflies, all sorts ...

      1000X magnification is better with the right gear but just use a bright light and it works OK.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    anon, 28 Sep 2018 @ 11:40am

    Does it work with Linux? That is, are there drivers that will work with linux, or are they proprietary?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
CBS Bullies Fan Star Trek Project To Shut Down... >>
<< James Woods Is Correct That Twitter...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (14)

Saturday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: September 23rd - 29th (2)

Friday

19:39 Stupid Patent of the Month: Trolling Virtual Reality (9)
15:41 Everything Wrong In One Story: Data Silos, Privacy, And Algorithmic Blocking (19)
13:35 Some Apple Employees Think Company's New TV Service Will Be Dull As Nails (16)
12:04 Registrar Killing Zoho Over A Few Phishing Claims Demonstrates The Ridiculousness Of Having Registrars Police The Internet (23)
10:44 CBS Bullies Fan Star Trek Project To Shut Down Despite Creators' Pleas For Instructions On Being Legit (48)
10:39 Daily Deal: Microscope Camera with 1000X Zoom (3)
09:38 James Woods Is Correct That Twitter Shouldn't Have Blocked His Account, But Still Hypocritical On Free Speech (34)
06:34 Study Shows Facebook's Still Miles Away From Taking Privacy, Transparency Seriously (20)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.