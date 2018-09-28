Daily Deal: Microscope Camera with 1000X Zoom
Sink into a whole new microscopic world with this simple, portable microscope. This microscope camera will allow you to view the smallest of details in high resolution at up to 1000x their actual size directly on your computer screen. It's got 8 LED lights built in with a dimmer switch to help you achieve the perfect light for examination, and a stabilizing stand so you can focus easily. You can snap photos and save them to your computer to avoid disrupting your image with a single click, and it's compatible with iOS and Android phones with an OTG adapter (not included). It's on sale for $38.99.
Iv looked it up..
And 1 important 1..Unless you ant to goto Oil magnification you cant get to 1000x with full optical..and it aint cheap.
But as a neat device its great..
I would like..
Focal depth..Range it can focus to magnify.
DPI or Megapixel..
It does work well, but its abit over the top on its advert.
Re: Iv looked it up..
1000X magnification is better with the right gear but just use a bright light and it works OK.
