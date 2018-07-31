You Caught A Bullshit 'Photographing The... >>
Copyright

by Leigh Beadon

Tue, Jul 31st 2018 1:30pm


Filed Under:
copyright, eu, europe, internet, podcast



Techdirt Podcast Episode 176: The EU's Copyright Threat To The Open Internet

from the crossover dept

We've got a crossover episode this week, all about the EU's disastrous moves on the copyright front. Mike recently joined the Building Tomorrow podcast to discuss the subject with Paul Matzko and Will Duffield, and now you can listen to it here on this week's episode of the Techdirt Podcast.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    John Smith, 31 Jul 2018 @ 1:56pm

    UPL laws preserve an obsolete Bar Association monopoly on legal services which can easily be provided by paraprofessionals.

    Not surprisingly, the Bar Asosication uses lobbying to preserve its unjust monopoly, by going after innovative sites that provide valuable assistance at nonattorney rates.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 31 Jul 2018 @ 3:10pm

      Re:

      You should totally sue the bar and break up their “unjust monopoly.” Or you could just keep spewing half baked anti regulation nonsense like a cut rate Richard Bennett.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


