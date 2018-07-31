Techdirt Podcast Episode 176: The EU's Copyright Threat To The Open Internet
from the crossover dept
We've got a crossover episode this week, all about the EU's disastrous moves on the copyright front. Mike recently joined the Building Tomorrow podcast to discuss the subject with Paul Matzko and Will Duffield, and now you can listen to it here on this week's episode of the Techdirt Podcast.
