South Africa's Proposed Fair Use Right In Copyright Bill Is Surprisingly Good -- At The Moment
from the stand-back-for-the-lobbyist-attacks dept
Too often Techdirt writes about changes in copyright law that are only for the benefit of the big publishing and recording companies, and offer little to individual creators or the public. So it makes a pleasant change to be able to report that South Africa's efforts to update its creaking copyright laws seem, for the moment, to be bucking that trend. Specifically, those drafting the text seem to have listened to the calls for intelligent fair use rights fit for the digital world. As a post on infojustice.org explains, a key aspect of copyright reform is enshrining exceptions that give permission to Internet users to do all the usual online stuff -- things like sharing photos on social media, or making and distributing memes. The South African text does a good job in this respect:
A key benefit of the Bill is that its new exceptions are generally framed to be open to all works, uses, and users. Research shows that providing exceptions that are open to purposes, uses, works and users is correlated with both information technology industry growth and to increased production of works of knowledge creation.
The solution adopted for the draft of the new copyright law is a hybrid approach that contains both a set of specific modern exceptions for various purposes, along with an open general exception that can be used to assess any use not specifically authorized:
The key change is the addition of "such as" before the list of purposes covered by the right, making the provision applicable to a use for any purpose, as long as that use is fair to the author.
In order to test whether a use is fair, the standard four factors are to be considered:
(i) the nature of the work in question;
(ii) the amount and substantiality of the part of the work affected by the act in relation to the whole of the work;
(iii) the purpose and character of the use, including whether --(aa) such use serves a purpose different from that of the work affected; and(bb) it is of a commercial nature or for non-profit research, library or educational purposes; and
(iv) the substitution effect of the act upon the potential market for the work in question.
Crucially, the legislators rejected calls by some to include a fifth factor that would look at whether licenses for the intended use were available. As the infojustice.org post points out, had that factor been included, it would have made it considerably harder to claim fair use. That's one reason why the copyright world has been pushing so hard for licensing as the solution to everything -- whether it's orphan works, text and data mining, or the EU's revised copyright directive. That rejection sends an important signal to other politicians looking to update their copyright laws, and makes the South African text particularly welcome, as the infojustice.org post underlines:
We commend its Parliament on both the openness of this process and on the excellent drafting of the proposed fair use clause. We are confident it will become a model for other countries around the world that seek to modernize their copyright laws for the digital age.
However, for that very reason, the fair use proposal is like to come under heavy attack from the copyright companies and their lobbyists. It remains to be seen whether the good things in the present Bill will still be there in the final law.
Follow me @glynmoody on Twitter or identi.ca, and +glynmoody on Google+
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Never thought I'd see this in my lifetime
But I am soo happy to have seen this, I really hope this will be a wakeup call, this can be a good testbed to see how things progress when copyright's are fair and balanced.
Personally I feel copyrights should be for 10 years, and can be renewed twice for a maxamium of 30 years, should you pass on unexpectidly before the last renewal your heir should be able to renew your copyright 1 time, and these renewals are from the first owner, so if rights are sold the counter isn't reset, if you can't profit from something in 30 years then your doing something wrong.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Ah the classic 'the only fair use is paid use.'
Crucially, the legislators rejected calls by some to include a fifth factor that would look at whether licenses for the intended use were available. As the infojustice.org post points out, had that factor been included, it would have made it considerably harder to claim fair use.
It wouldn't have just made it harder, it would have undercut two of the core principles of fair use. The point of fair use is that you don't need permission and don't need to pay, having a consideration of whether or not payment was an option in determining whether or not something was fair use is in direct conflict with that.
Hopefully this can make it through mostly if not entirely intact, it would be nice for the public to be considered when writing copyright law for once.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Ah the classic 'the only fair use is paid use.'
It would instantly make things a lot more messy, but if applied properly I believe could be made to work. In fact, it could even be clearer than the US model (meaning you can say licence X applies, rather than fair use merely being a defence is you're accused of violating other licences).
Of course, such a thing may or may not happen, and everybody's screwed if the law stayed intact but someone decided to revoke the fair use licence, but on the face of it there wouldn't be instant destruction.
"it would be nice for the public to be considered when writing copyright law for once."
Especially since that group includes the actual content creators these things are supposedly trying to protect. That's always the disconnect here - corporations aren't the things these are meant to protect, it's members of the general public. That they may or may not be in the employment of a major corporation when they create their work should not be a factor.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Won't stand.
And that's exactly why it won't stand. "all the usual" implies a majority of ensuing activities enabled by the copyrighted material, and copyright, as a remuneration construct, should not really just focus on side channels (like printed media are becoming) since that makes it too easy to walk around and also makes author's royalties become too decoupled from their actual ratio of contributing to culture and thus stop doing their job of incentivizing the progress of arts and science and instead incentivize media forms that are better suited for legally binding remuneration.
So copyright rules that exempt "all the usual" activities from taxation are not doing their job and the usual copyright enforcement societies will not even be out of line fighting them.
At the same time, the vastly different distribution and consumption channels that new and particularly streaming media have opened as compared to the past call for sensible new rules with a focus on letting creators earn their keep. Copyright societies like a lot of administrative constructs vastly prefer dumping large amounts of money into few projects (in this case superstars) rather than making sure that a whole lot of diversity can maintain a living from tangible contributions to the mindshare.
So letting the foxes design the hen houses cannot be the ultimate solution either.
But while the basic copyright legal structures are what content creation incentivization is fundamentally based on, we can expect little else.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Won't stand.
Also note that most musicians, and especially those with long careers, relied on giving concerts rather than recording for their living.
For most creative people, a small audience and the production of few new works means that they might make a little extra money, but they are not going to get rich from their creativity.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment