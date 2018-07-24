University Of Illinois Bullies Alum Out Of... >>
<< Techdirt Podcast Episode 175: Building...
 tdicon 

Failures

by Mike Masnick

Tue, Jul 24th 2018 3:36pm


Filed Under:
emails, emma best, hypocrisy, john podesta, julian assange, paul manafort, texts, transparency

Companies:
wikileaks



Wikileaks Refused To Publish Paul Manafort's Texts, So Someone Else Did

from the hypocrisy? dept

We just wrote about why it would be a dangerous move for press freedom for the DOJ to prosecute Julian Assange for publishing leaked documents. In that post, we noted that even if you think Julian Assange is a horrible human being and proactively trying to undermine US electoral sovereignty, the mere act of publishing leaked documents should not be criminal. But, that doesn't mean that Assange can't be hypocritical and one-sided. Obviously, during the 2016 election, when Wikileaks helped spread both John Podesta's emails and the DNC's emails, some wondered if Assange would have published similar messages from the Trump campaign. While publicly Assange insisted he disliked both campaigns equally, other reports and leaked (of course) chat messages certainly suggested otherwise, as did at least some of his apparent attempts to ingratiate himself with Trump insiders, including asking Don Jr. to leak his father's tax returns to Assange to "dramatically improve the perception of our impartiality."

Of course, when faced with an opportunity to post the equivalent of the Podesta emails on the Trump side, it appears that Assange decided not to do it. Public records-savant Emma Best recently chose to publish the entire collection of leaked Manafort texts in a searchable database. These texts have long been out there and available if you knew where to look -- and had received widespread reporting in early 2017. However, beyond the excerpts, they were not fully available in a way that was searchable for most users.

Best communicated with Wikileaks, who admitted that it had the entire collection as well, but chose not to publish it -- which certainly can be read as hypocrisy on Assange's part, considering the similarities with the Podesta emails. As Best notes in discussing the decision to publish these in a more accessible format:

The public haven’t had access to the messages, and the press (including high profile and high budget outlets) haven’t had access to an easily searchable version – instead only to an unwieldy database.

This was nearly not the case, however – WikiLeaks had a copy of the database, but ultimately didn’t publish it, despite its newsworthiness and their willingness to publish unredacted information on the Democrats. Their unexplained decision not to put the database into a searchable format and make it public struck me as questionable at the time, but in light of the disclosure of their preference for the GOP it has become not only questionable, but hypocritical. WikiLeaks’ decision can no longer be trusted prima facie or viewed in terms of presumed good faith.

[....]

This noteworthy refusal, along with ongoing probes and charges filed against Manafort by the Special Counsel’s office, makes the text messages and their contents undoubtedly newsworthy. Their relevance to the general public may go beyond this, as the personal reality reflected in the messages presents the Manaforts as real people, rather than merely as abstract figures. This same reality is, of course, also relevant to news and current events, and to understanding the character and actions of those involved.

There may be reasons why Wikileaks chose not to publish these texts, but the fact that it eagerly published the Podesta emails, yet held back on publishing these texts should at least raise serious questions. Obviously, every publisher makes different decisions on what to publish and what not to publish. And there's no rule saying that you absolutely must publish every "equivalent" set of data or stories. But given all of the background here, and the high profile nature of this, it is noteworthy to point out the different approaches Wikileaks chose to take with two similar sets of data on different sides of the 2016 election.

15 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    brad (profile), 24 Jul 2018 @ 3:48pm

    I was originally a big fan of Assange, but later it became pretty clear that he was more interested in creating a cult of personality for himself than disseminating data. Too bad too as he's sitting on a very useful domain name.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Jul 2018 @ 3:50pm

    YEAH ASSANGE continue to SUCK VLADAMIRS COCK

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Uriel-238 (profile), 24 Jul 2018 @ 4:04pm

    Yeah, Assange created a really great utility, but...

    Now he's on the Putin Payroll.

    It's like being on the Capone payroll in that you can't keep you're integrity while you're taking the money.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    John, 24 Jul 2018 @ 4:07pm

    It's becoming quite clear that Wikileaks is the Fox News of the whistleblower community?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 24 Jul 2018 @ 4:28pm

    Wikileaks Competition

    There should be competition for the kinds of things Wikileaks does. Not that one should have say a greater market share than other, or make (or more to the point collect via contributions) more money than the others, but to have availability to people with different agendas. Hate Assange, fine go to a rival. Not in the US go to a rival that makes sense. You are in the US go to the rival that makes sense. Maybe they could all publish the same things.

    My point is, there should be multiple venues for the dissemination of such information, and at least some of them out of the reach of various governments, with the division of work being 'We're out of reach of them' and others 'We're out of reach of those', with the end result being at least some one of them is out of reach of whoever is embarrassed.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Jul 2018 @ 4:37pm

    In the year or two after Assange was arrested, there were frequent complaints that Wikileaks was sitting on a huge trove of submitted documents that were only being released very slowly if at all.

    http://gawker.com/5596567/wikileaks-assange-working-through-backlog-of-millions-of-documents

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Jul 2018 @ 4:46pm

    If anyone remembers further back than the election, Assange has hated Clinton and Obama for their hard crackdown on leaks. Given that Assange is not an american helping the opponent of the person he hates seems more likely than the idea that he did it to benefit Russia.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 24 Jul 2018 @ 4:55pm

      Re:

      That would kinda makes sense, but has he seen how the current administration treats leakers? It's not exactly been 'friendly'.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 24 Jul 2018 @ 5:20pm

        Re: Re:

        No administration is, so it turns into hating whomever is in charge, and supporting their enemy, and then the cycle repeats.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 24 Jul 2018 @ 5:29pm

        Re: Re:

        Friendly or not, the current administration has yet to initiate prosecution of leakers of sensitive or classified information. All ongoing prosections, ttbomk, were initiated under the previous administration.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 24 Jul 2018 @ 4:56pm

      Re:

      Did you know that people can have more than one motivation at a time?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 24 Jul 2018 @ 5:22pm

        Re: Re:

        Yes, but I can't imagine Assange being subservient to Putin, he's too proud to do that. Now, if he suspected that the Russians were the source of the leaked emails, he probably wouldn't have cared at all as he hated Clinton.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 24 Jul 2018 @ 6:39pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          Two people can have aligning interests, especially when they're both interested in damaging a particular political candidate.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 24 Jul 2018 @ 5:33pm

        Re: Re:

        One of Assange's motivations against publishing might also be that he still hopes he can persuade President Moreno (Equador) to continue to allow him to stay in their embassy. But no matter how you slice it, Assange's motivations have always for personal gain, and benefits to others are just "collateral damage." He's no better than any national government in that respect.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Jul 2018 @ 7:04pm

    I've decided that it is possible Assange has been a Russian asset all along, even back when he was leaking the Manning documents.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
University Of Illinois Bullies Alum Out Of... >>
<< Techdirt Podcast Episode 175: Building...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

19:42 University Of Illinois Bullies Alum Out Of Making 'Make Illinois Great Again' Shirts Through Tiny Settlement (0)
15:36 Wikileaks Refused To Publish Paul Manafort's Texts, So Someone Else Did (15)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 175: Building Communities Outside Facebook (0)
11:59 No Matter What You Think Of Julian Assange, It Would Be Harmful For Press Freedoms For The US To Prosecute For Publishing Leaks (29)
10:43 Texas Judges Continue To Turn Expungement Orders Into 'Right To Be Forgotten' Requests (13)
10:38 Daily Deal: Audio Cassette to MP3 Music Converter (1)
09:39 House Judiciary Committee Falsely Claims Credit For Stopping 90% Of All Sex Trafficking Because Of FOSTA (32)
06:28 FCC Confirms Sinclair Misled Agency To Try And Get Its Megamerger Approved (23)
03:23 UK Judge Says Accurate Journalism Is An Invasion Of Privacy In Cliff Richard Case (26)

Monday

19:49 Applicant For Major EU Open Access Publishing Contract Proposes Open Source, Open Data And Open Peer Review As Solution (8)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.