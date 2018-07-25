Senators Wyden & Rubio Ask Google And Amazon To Bring Back Domain Fronting
Earlier this year we wrote about the bad decisions by both Google and Amazon to end domain fronting. Domain fronting was a (somewhat accidental) way in which services could effectively hide certain traffic to make it quite difficult for, say, authoritarian regimes in Iran or China to block the traffic. For that reason, domain fronting was an important tool in keeping services like Signal's encrypted communications platform working for activists and dissidents in such places.
Amazon and Google claimed that they never intended to allow domain fronting, and that while it helped those services work in such places it might also lead to much broader blocks by those countries trying to get at the fronted communications. Now, in an interesting move, Senators Ron Wyden and Marco Rubio have sent both companies a letter asking them to reconsider.
Both your companies have benefited enormously from the free and open internet protected by the United States and its allies. Indeed, your previous role in facilitating these internet freedom tools by permitting domain fronting was neither a mistake nor a secret. Senior Google officials have publicly referenced traffic obfuscation with admiration and support. Moreover Google even contributed financial resources to advance research in the field. This technology was a central part of an internet freedom agenda that your companies (and the technology industry more broadly) promoted as a part of its public image.
Regrettably, your recent decision to ban the practice of domain fronting will prevents millions of people in some of the most repressive environments including China, Iran, Russia and Egypt from accessing a free and open internet. Dissidents, pro-democracy activists, and protesters living under authoritarian regimes need access to secure communications enabled by domain fronting techniques to stay safe and organize.
Governments with anti?democratic agendas may put signi?cant pressures on technology companies to help enable their censorship and surveillance of the internet. American technology companies, which have ?ourished in our free and open society, must join in the effort to resist such pressure. While this may seem like a reasonable business decision in the short term, it will ultimately do far more harm to your companies and the network of which you have been a core part.
The letter then presents two specific questions the Senators would like the companies to respond to:
1. What steps did your companies take, prior to prohibiting domain fronting, to determine whether it was possible to prohibit its use by malicious actors, while still permitting positive uses, including US. government-supported internet freedom tools?
2. After deciding to take action to limit the use of domain fronting, what efforts, if any, did your companies take to minimize the disruption to US. government-supported internet freedom tools and platforms relied on by human rights activists, journalists, members of faith communities and civil society groups? What steps have your companies taken, or do you plan to take, to mitigate the effect that your decision to end domain fronting has had on internet anti-censorship tools and platforms?
It's good to see these Senators speak out against both Google and Amazon on this move. Hopefully it leads both companies to reconsider their decision on this one.
The direction we are headed
It is disappointing, but understandable, that they left out the USofA. When is too soon to classify the US as repressive?
It will be too late at some point.
Ron Wyden gets it
It will be sad when he's gone and there's nobody there to speak for those of us who care about privacy, protections, rights, and freedoms. (Grandstanding aside.)
E
Re: Ron Wyden gets it
The first is hope. Hope that someone with integrity will run for office and disguise that integrity long enough to gain office.
The second is to change the system. Get rid of parties, get rid of money in politics (let anyone, not just the rich or connected run), change the way lobbying works. We cannot get rid of lobbying, but we can 'adjust' laws so that any money (any free lunch or flights or contributions, or considerations from third parties or...etc.) part of lobbying is considered bribery, and aggressively prosecuted (I know, chicken or egg).
I know I have been plugging that second choice for quite a while, but it really seems like the only way out. Now, how do we get there?
Re: Re: Ron Wyden gets it
Based on Citizens United, we might need a constitutional amendment at this point. Start bugging your state representatives to do it.
Re: Re: Re: Ron Wyden gets it
I am not so sure that an amendment is necessary. Look to the Election Commission where the concept of money is speech started. They could make the change. Getting them to do so is the problem. Politicians are happy with the current state of affairs and stack the Election Commission to continue the current status quo. But current politicians are dependent upon that 'free' money to get reelected, or their own personal bank accounts. And power has certain attractions, for the weak and maybe for everyone without the requisite level of integrity, and they face not being reelected.
The issue of a constitutional amendment bears the same problem. Those in office benefit from the current system, and it would take integrity and a personal commitment to democracy, as pure as a republic can get to pure democracy, to overcome the current situation. Even for those inclined, the strings pull from various directions.
Now how do we get there, without violence?
Re: Re: Ron Wyden gets it
How?
Freedom of association explicitly allows the existence of political parties.
Re: Re: Re: Ron Wyden gets it
I can think of a couple of easy, immediate steps, though:
1) Remove the ability for someone to vote by party. Those checkboxes on ballots that let people just say "vote Republican" or "Vote Democrat" can go away.
2) On the Ballot, none of the candidates for anything can be listed alongside their party. It's similar the first paragraph, but this one's easy enough to implement. Ballot just has the names.
3) Candidates are listed on the ballot in alphabetical order, or random assignment.
This would remove a lot of the official recognizance of there being "two parties." People going to vote can no longer just vote by the party without thinking about it - if they do want to vote Republican or Democrat, they have to know which candidates are which.
Sure, in a Presidential election everyone will know which is which, but there's a lot of party-based voting for less heavily publicized positions as well.
Re: Re: Re: Ron Wyden gets it
Remove the rules in Congress that purport a majority and minority standing. I have no problem with parties, so to speak. I have a problem with them having power greater than the electorate. Let them exist, take away any power they have to control candidates for election or to control legislation on a party basis.
This is not a new idea and we might listen to our first President as well as some who went before him. We have a long history of 'partisanship' where there should have been anti-partisanship, except for party loyalty, which leads to political support and reelection. I reccomend reading that Widipedia page to better understand what was thought about political parties when our nation was formed, Pay special attention to George Washington's farewell speech, after he had some experience with parties.
Political parties are not constitutionally demanded, and while the could continue to exist, there is ample opportunity to reduce, or better yet eliminate, their control over our system. The problem is how to get people with power (and likely addicted to) to give up their power, for the good of the nation.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Ron Wyden gets it
I'd add ranked-choice voting as an obvious way to reduce the power of the two major parties.
Re: Ron Wyden gets it
I agree that Wyden is very unusual in his combination of advocacy and technical literacy. But I like to think we'll have other advocates in his mold.
Ted Lieu in the House has a pretty good record on civil liberties, plus a BS in CompSci.
Domain fronting is a security issue domstically.
https://gbhackers.com/domain-fronting-a-new-technique-for-hiding-malware-command-and-control -c2-traffic-within-a-content-delivery-network/
