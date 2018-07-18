Biggest Voting Machine Maker Admits -- Ooops... >>
by Daily Deal

Wed, Jul 18th 2018 10:38am


Daily Deal: SKEYE Nano 2 Camera Drone

SKEYE Nano 2 is the world's smallest camera drone, and boasts an unrivaled flying experience, streaming a real-time first person view of the tightest spaces directly to your smartphone. With adjustable gyro sensitivity and 6-axis flight control system, this tiny drone is easy to control for even the most novice pilots. Heck, if you're just controller-averse, you can even use your phone as a remote control thanks to on-board WiFi. It's on sale for $29. The skies are waiting!

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

