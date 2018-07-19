The View From Somewhere: The Press Needs To Be Anti-Partisan, Not Bi-Partisan
For somewhere close to a decade we've talked about journalism professor Jay Rosen's important concept of "the view from nowhere." This is the "professional" stance that many media operations (mainly big time newspapers) take in reporting the news, in which they stupidly refuse to actually take a stand on truth and instead tend to report the news in a "he said/she said" fashion, never bothering to tell you which one is actually true. Indeed, we've long argued that if journalists want to actually be relevant, they need to have a point of view, and that point of view should be about what is true, not granting "equal weight" to both sides of a story that doesn't deserve it. Taking the side of truth and pointing out lies for what they are is not bias, it's real journalism.
If you want a recent example of the moronic "view from nowhere," which is so frequently practiced by the NY Times, entitled Trump Now Says He Accepts U.S. Intelligence Reports on Russian Election Meddling. There's nothing factually incorrect there, but it's... complete bullshit in terms of what is actually happening. Yes, Trump says that, but an accurate report would explain why that's almost certainly a false statement from Trump given everything else he said about the situation during his press conference with Putin. Joshua Benton succinctly summarizes just a couple of the many, many problems with the NY Times "view from nowhere" approach:
This story has 687 words and none of them give the reader any clue that everyone knows he's lying.
No "But one word change does not alter all the other things he said in Helsinki."
No "Trump has expressed doubts about the intel findings many times." https://t.co/WwZTgVMZzW
— Joshua Benton (@jbenton) July 17, 2018
The problem is again not that the Times description is inaccurate, but rather that it is meaningless if you understand the actual context -- with that context being that what Trump says this time clearly does not accurately portray the situation due to the many, many times he's said the opposite, or attempted to undermine the investigation, let alone the fact that he seems incapable of even comprehending that Russian meddling may be a separate issue from "there's no collusion!" But the NY Times insists that this is how it has to cover the President (even as the President likes to call the NY Times out as "fake news" pretty frequently), because it stupidly thinks that this "view from nowhere" helps them appear unbiased. But that's dumb. It doesn't make them appear unbiased. It makes them appear stupid and unwilling to do the job that reporters should be doing in helping to suss out the truth.
And "the truth" is not "just report the facts." The truth means putting the facts in context so that the news is actually meaningful. That means dropping "the view from nowhere" and picking up the view from somewhere. And that somewhere should be reality-based.
Reporter Dan Froomkin has a long and fascinating post at Medium that has gotten much less attention than it deserves on this subject, and I urge everyone to read it (especially if they're reporter). In it, Froomkin argues that the way past the "view from nowhere" is that newspapers (in particular, the LA Times) should take "the view from California":
So from California, the view is clear: Trump is a profoundly regressive force whose actions and statements are dangerous. And he’s being enabled. Congress has abdicated its role as a check to presidential power. The Supreme Court is no longer committed to protecting minority rights. The result: an irrational and unrestrained president threatens the future of our country as a pluralistic constitutional democracy.
A bureau that openly embraces this view as a baseline, and is unafraid to call out assaults on pluralism, for instance, would cover Trump very differently from more typical DC reporters, who censor themselves for fear of appearing to take sides.
It would operate almost like a foreign bureau. That means no undue deference to authority and no allegiance to stifling local conventions.
Some will -- incorrectly -- argue that he's suggesting they just take an "anti-Trump" stance, which would make them no better than various partisan news organizations that are either pro- or anti-Trump. But that's not what he's actually arguing if you read closely. He's arguing that it's time to take a reality-based approach. That's not a pro- or anti- any particular party or politician. It's just pro-reality.
And that takes us to what I think is the most important point in Froomkin's article: there are publications that take partisan viewpoints, and a bunch that claim to be "bi-partisan" or "non-partisan." Indeed, so much of the bad NY Times and Washington Post coverage we've seen tend to be them bending over backwards to try to appear "bi-partisan," which usually means bringing on some "conservative" opinion columnists to supposedly "balance out" their "liberal" reporters (though all of those labels are pretty silly). But that just leads to more nonsense for everyone. It's just reinforcing he-said/she-said. Instead, Froomkin says the good journalists today need to be anti-partisan:
I’m talking about being anti-partisan. Anyone coming to Washington who is not blinded by political ambition can see that both parties have failed and are corrupt and are out of step with most Americans.
That doesn’t mean they are similarly culpable. Other than sharing the Republican Party’s slavish devotion to money, the Democratic Party has an entirely different set of failings. Its leaders remain the same elitist career politicians who brought you Hillary Clinton and managed to lose to Trump. They are inconstant, hedging, observably insincere, and prone to seeing the least-popular political positions as pragmatic.
In spite of this, mainstream reporters continue to craft their articles to reflect the presumption that there are exactly two sides to each issue — one Democratic and one Republican — that they are facially equally valid, and that people with alternate views are extremists. This is what The Atlantic’s James Fallows and others have so aptly called “false equivalence.”
But in reality, the American common ground may actually lie outside the current Democratic-Republican axis, rather than at its middle, which opens up a world of interesting political-journalism avenues.
In short, stop covering everything as if it's a horse race, with two horses: one red, and one blue. Both the Republican Party and the Democratic Party are deeply flawed institutions, in different ways and (perhaps) to different degrees. But the real problem is the stupidly partisan nature of basically everything. We've long noted here at Techdirt that we're not even remotely partisan. We try to avoid naming any politician's political party because as soon as we do it seems to drop the intelligence level of any conversation as people immediately jump in with nonsense claims about "well, obviously he'd do something dumb he's a [Democrat/Republican], they all believe in [pure anti-American nonsense]."
And yet, any time we criticize someone from either party, we're also then automatically lumped in (falsely) as being a clear supporter of the other party. It's this tribalistic nature of partisan politics that leads to an inability to actually tackle large issues. Being anti-partisan and focusing on actual truth, as Froomkin suggests, has to be the way forward for news organizations these days. Obviously, there will always be those who are clearly partisan on one side or the other, but the supposedly "bi-partisan" view from nowhere news organizations are doing everyone a disservice. In pretending to be unbiased and "just presenting facts," they're failing to present truth by failing to present actual context or any sense of reality.
Anyone and everyone working in journalism today should read Froomkin's article (which is much longer and goes into more detail). I don't necessarily agree with every point in there, but on the key point, I wholeheartedly agree. The press today needs to be anti-partisan and anti-tribal. It shouldn't be looking for point/counterpoint on tough issues. It should be ferreting out the truth.
Reader Comments
Stop the "both sides" nonsense
You don't see the TV news running shows about how the Earth is spinning and invite Flat-Earthers to give a "differing opinion". And you don't seen news specials on the Holocaust inviting Holocaust-deniers to show "both sides".
So coverage of the president should be the same way: he said he now believes the intelligence reports... but he also has a record of not believing reports and a longer record of saying one thing but doing another.
News outlets, especially the NYT, would do the public a huge service if they gave more analysis into why Trump is saying these things now. Is it because he actually believes it this time or because public opinion is forming against him and he has to say it... even though he still doesn't believe it.
Re: Stop the "both sides" nonsense
Not yet
Re: Stop the "both sides" nonsense
The parties are the root of the problem
or more specifically, when "the party" became more important than "the candidate" or "the issues". Every single thing reported in the news today is always "which party supports it", and thus requires every single member of the other party to oppose it simply to be allowed to remain in the party.
It is BIG news when a member of one of the parties votes in opposition now, since it happens so rarely. And, god forbid, an intelligent politician (please, no snickering) researches actual facts and changes their mind about an issue, they are immediately tagged as flip-flopping and marked for defeat. This reinforces that the party itself is the most important thing and what the member thinks is irrelevant. And this feeds itself and brings increasingly extremist positions in an attempt to pander to the "base".
Just keep one thing in mind: explicit anti-partisanship is its own viewpoint, and can generate its own biases in articles. If you assume the worst about politicians in your writing, you might not give a fair shake to one who makes an honest mistake.
Re:
From my understanding of the article, anti-partisanship is a refusal to buy into a "sides" argument, or to buy into the idea that the partisan viewpoints are always equivalent, and a refusal to buy into the idea that one side has to be right and the other has to be right.
I'm not seeing anti-partisanship in itself as the assumption that all politicians are always the worst (an opinion I've personally heard espoused by some rabidly partisan folks in my own life), but rather that the partisan view is not worthy of respect purely on its partisanship.
From how I look at the term, if I'm being anti-partisan, I will call a guy out for making a mistake ... and then if it's an honest mistake, and he owns up to it and takes steps to correct it, I'll praise him for doing so, and what party he belongs to has no bearing on my reaction this hypothetical situation.
Re:
Just keep one thing in mind: explicit anti-partisanship is its own viewpoint
Yes. The whole point of this article is that the press needs to have a viewpoint and its silly to have them pretending they don't.
Reality is for suckers
At this point I would just be happy to see news about something that is not about what some politician is blathering on about and focuses on what is happening in the world outside of Washington, DC. We should care about the people of Puerto Rico, Haiti, and Nicaragua.
A press fundamentally at odds with politicians
Given that our politician-in-chief already declared the press an enemy of the state, really they have nothing to lose and everything to gain by sustaining a consistent evidence-based reality perspective.
We're part way there, now with several agencies that regularly fact-check statements by officials, and track the number of specific lies told by specific persons.
We just need to take that extra step and note when someone says a thing, how that compares to reality, and how that compares to that person's prior positions. We might ultimately be able to give people quantifiable integrity ratings which can inform future elections.
No one human institution is infallible. As time goes on, every institution will become corrupted. Blind loyalty to an institution just lets bad actors take it over and turn it into something it shouldn't be.
I refuse to belong to a party because of what belonging to a party means these days, in terms of that blind loyalty problem.
Those who do belong to a party need to realize that their party can, in fact, be wrong, sometimes slightly, sometimes wildly, and when your party is wrong, it is NOT DISLOYALTY to call your party out on being wrong. In fact, it is the highest form of loyalty - to your own principles and to your fellow party members - because if they are wrong, and you help them realize they are wrong, then you are helping them to not make a mistake.
Whatever voice you might have, leverage towards those who might hear you - if they start spouting a party line, ask them questions to get them to actually think about what they're saying, get them to try and understand what they're talking about. You're likely to run into brick walls, but it's always worth trying.
Techdirt Party
Re: Techdirt Party
1) There are some less-partisan/totally neutral news wires and organizations out there, AP, BBC (when regarding US politics, I think), Rueters, ABC and NBC (yes they have leanings, but they aren't overly skewed).
That being said,
2) As famously said in The Newsroom (2012): "Anchors having an opinion isn't a new phenomenon. Murrow had one and that was the end of McCarthy. Cronkite had one and that was the end of Vietnam." - Charlie Skinner
And finally, 3) Look at /r/Politics, especially the "New" Section. it is filled with tripe, lies, and outright propaganda. And the reason the mods will not put a blanket ban on Breitbart, NYPost, Daily Caller, Drudge Report, and Fox news? (Even Whitehouse.gov rarely makes it to the front page due to it's... administration.) It's because "there needs to be balance to news." Which is total bullsit, like this post pointed out. It's one thing to be unbiased, it is another thing to allow.. and I HATE to use this term, but "Fake news" (In regards to Fox, Drudge, Breitbart, etc.) to be allowed.
Actually... now that I think about this. There is a term for Right (and left wing) sites. It's roughly 130 year old term. It's called Yellow Journalism.
Re:
You seem to be misinterpreting this article as: report only facts. That's exactly the opposite of what it's saying, as is clear in the NYTimes article described.
2) If you get news from /r/politics, you're already lost.
Where's the button...
"Anti-Partisan, Not Bi-Partisan"
Re: "Anti-Partisan, Not Bi-Partisan"
Pro-truth, like the article said, is taking facts and then providing useful context. "Trump now says blah - which is switch from the 50 times he said wah. Based on his prior behavior, it would be safe to assume that this particular blah statement is more due to the recent backlash on his wah-wah than a heartfelt about-face."
