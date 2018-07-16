Everything That's Wrong With Social Media... >>
<< Guy In Charge Of Pushing Draconian EU...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Mon, Jul 16th 2018 10:35am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: Zoolz Cloud Storage Subscription Of 1.5TB Instant Vault And 1.5TB Of Cold Storage

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

It's always important to back up your data. Zoolz Intelligent Cloud is a new product that gives you 1.5 TB of Instant Vault and 1.5 TB of Cold Storage. Using artificial intelligence, Zoolz provides users with a unique approach to backup, analyze, and organize their data with facial and object recognition. You can upload photos from your camera roll as well as connected social media accounts and can upgrade to include mobile back up as well. It also streams all HD, 3D, 2k, & 4K video instantly or with preview snippets. Zoolz Intelligent Cloud is on sale for $74.95.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

1 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread



Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Everything That's Wrong With Social Media... >>
<< Guy In Charge Of Pushing Draconian EU...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: I Invented Email
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

15:38 On Speech And Subpoenas, New York Giveth And Taketh (Now, The Bad News On Journalist Protection) (0)
13:31 On Speech And Subpoenas, New York Giveth And Taketh (First, The Good News On Platform Jurisdiction) (3)
11:57 Oregon Supreme Court Sets Up New Limits For Digital Device Searches (9)
10:40 Everything That's Wrong With Social Media Companies and Big Tech Platforms, Part 3 (14)
10:35 Daily Deal: Zoolz Cloud Storage Subscription Of 1.5TB Instant Vault And 1.5TB Of Cold Storage (1)
09:36 Guy In Charge Of Pushing Draconian EU Copyright Directive, Evasive About His Own Use Of Copyright Protected Images (12)
06:29 Ajit Pai Pretends To Care About Identity Fraud That Plagued Net Neutrality Repeal (25)
03:23 DOJ Tells Ron Wyden About The Times It Has Collected Journalists' Communications; Leaves Some Facts Out (20)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (14)

Saturday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: June 8th - 14th (62)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.