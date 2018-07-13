Congressman Introduces Legislation To Criminalize Protesting In A Mask
from the paging-guy-fawkes dept
It's a weird time to be an American for many, many reasons, but the way the government and the public views and responds to public protests has to be among the very top on the list. Protests, for those of you who haven't bothered opening up a history book, are as American as apple pie, baseball, and drone strikes. Civic engagement via public demonstration is so central to the American idea that it is enshrined in the First Amendment, with rather limited wiggle room for government to bottle it up. It is also notable that the courts, including the Supreme Court, have ruled previously that anonymity is absolutely protected by the First Amendment as well. The EFF's page on anonymity makes it plain that this has long gone beyond the realm of online or digital speech.
The Supreme Court has ruled repeatedly that the right to anonymous free speech is protected by the First Amendment. A frequently cited 1995 Supreme Court ruling in McIntyre v. Ohio Elections Commission reads:
Anonymity is a shield from the tyranny of the majority. . . . It thus exemplifies the purpose behind the Bill of Rights and of the First Amendment in particular: to protect unpopular individuals from retaliation . . . at the hand of an intolerant society.
Which brings us back to the weirdness of the present, in which House Congressman Dan Donovan from New York has submitted legislation that seeks to criminalize protesting while wearing anything that covers one's face.
Whoever, whether or not acting under color of law, while in disguise, including while wearing a mask, injures, oppresses, threatens, or intimidates any person in any State, Territory, Commonwealth, Possession, or District in the free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege secured to him by the Constitution or laws of the United States, or because of his having so exercised the same, shall be fined under this title, imprisoned not more than 15 years, or both.
This represents a severe ratcheting up of the sentencing structures just for wearing a mask. Now, you may be saying that this bill is not targeting protesters, but those who break the law as described above. Except we have to place this bill in the context of reality. That context includes first that the language in the bill as what counts as a violation is overly broad (oppresses, threatens, or intimidates) and second that the government has shown itself to be enormously awful at not trying to criminalize peaceful protests it doesn't like. And, if anyone had any question as to what this bill is specifically intended to do, one need only look to the nickname Donovan gave it to conclude that this is as pure an attempt to make the infringement of speech as partisan as possible as can be found.
Section 1. Short title
This Act may be cited as the Unmasking Antifa Act of 2018.
Antifa, of course, being the favored bogeyman target from the political interests of those supporting the President, at least at the moment. And, sure, some protests where Antifa has participated in have gotten out of hand and criminal activities have taken place. We have laws for that. Using them as an excuse to specifically outlaw wearing a mask or face-covering while protesting is just plain stupid.
And pretty plainly unconstitutional. I would guess Donovan knows that, too, and is actually using this bill purely as a, shall we say... "virtue signal" to his constituents without having any expectations that it will both pass into law and defeat the immediate First Amendment challenges that will surely be thrown at it from many places. And, in case it isn't clear, playing those sorts of political games with free speech is about as scummy as it gets for a politician.
Re:
Re:
So it all depends on who they define as a person, since politicians (and corporations) disguise themselves to oppress, threaten and intimidate individuals all the time.

Or is this one of those times when politicians and corporations AREN'T people?
Or is this one of those times when politicians and corporations AREN'T people?
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
How about officers wearing riot helmets with face shields - I mean does the mask have to be effective?
What about sunglasses?
Re: Re:
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I like this law
I would like to pass this law and apply it to the congressmen that are disguising themselves as representatives of the people.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I like this law
Whoever, whether or not acting under color of law,... including while wearing a mask, injures, oppresses, threatens, or intimidates any person ... in the free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege secured to him by the Constitution
https://matrixbob.files.wordpress.com/2015/07/police-wiyh-masks.jpg
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: I like this law
Unfortunately, the next paragraph states:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Guess which group profession in the US will jump on this, the cops. They are so delicate that any wearing of a mask will intimidate them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Police insist that balaclavas are not in any way used to conceal their identity. It's for presumably pure fashion reasons that police balaclavas are almost never worn with nametags or badge numbers.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
about time
Of course, like all laws, we should expect it to be abused as well as selectively enforced.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: about time
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: about time
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/morning-mix/wp/2018/04/23/georgia-police-invoke-anti- mask-law-made-for-kkk-to-arrest-racism-protesters/
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: about time
Several states have such laws on the books, and they were originally passed specifically to take down the Klan.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
As scummy as it gets for a politician
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: As scummy as it gets for a politician
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
In the early 2000s they had a fairly effective book of tactics (bull baiting, bribes, members in government). Now a days unless your directly threatening the crazy leader, they really don't try to do anything anymore.
Of course if I need to send a Tom Cruise Missle their way I would be more than happy to mount his head on a model rocket.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Gotta love them badass 2nd amendment folks
This Act may be cited as the Unmasking Antifa Act of 2018.
You just have to love those "fuck-your-feelings, fuck-your-political-correctness, I-got-my-guns-bitch" 2nd amendment folks who show up to protests ready for WWIII who are apparently scared shitless of those "liberal snowflake Antifas" in their damn masks.
It must've never occurred to them that the other side might show up armed too. And the masks make them scary as all fuck.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Minor changes
Personally, I think it's a great idea. Let's get rid of the days of KKK masked lynchings and Antifa masked beat downs.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Interesting..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Interesting..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Antifa has done a fine job of making asses out of themselves and they deserve no less. They deserve all the ridicule and mockery they get.
If you want to protest something wearing a mask or a bandana, go right ahead. But if you show up to that same protest with a mask AND a shield, baton or whatever, you get what's coming to you, regardless of which side you are on.
People used to protest with flowers, signs and loud speakers. Now they also show up with masks and weapons. Don't blame the cops or the lawmakers, blame the idiots showing up armed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
.. and motor vehicles
"Don't blame the cops or the lawmakers,"
.. I will blame the politicians for the bad laws they rubber stamp - why not?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
If someone in a mask but not carrying a weapon gets “what’s coming to [them]” by someone not wearing a mask but brandishing a weapon, how would you feel about that?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
"Get what's coming to them = jail, not physical harm.
No one should be attacked, on either side.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Now they also show up with masks and weapons. Don't blame the cops or the lawmakers, blame the idiots showing up armed.
Right - so instead of making it a crime to show up armed, they ban the masks. So yeah, I'm gonna go ahead and blame the cops and lawmakers.
I guess everything was fine with all the 2nd amendment folks showing up fully armed and ready to go. Problem is they never thought the other side would do the same. And now they're scared like the shitless cowards they are. Fuck them. And their calls for civility.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
As for the 2A part, how many 2A people have shot anyone at a protest?
Why should someone with a gun be afraid of someone in a mask? Seems like the side being targeted are the ones with masks, as opposed to the ones with guns. What's the bigger threat, the mask or the gun?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
They aren't afraid of people with masks.
Sure they are.
None of this was an issue when it was the KKK followed by the toothless rubes with their rifles slung over their arms.
But now, when it's Antifa wearing masks and also showing up armed, they're losing their shit. Losing it so much, they named the act after it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Masks, like guns, have never hurt anyone
Then why ban them?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
https://www.sacbee.com/news/local/crime/article86099332.html
No wonder that in future white-power rallys, the racist side grew to become increasingly armed and aggressive, since they knew exactly what to expect from the antifascist side which always showed up in response.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
https://youtube.com/watch?v=REM54O04KXE
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Government by horses?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
No, hippopotamuses.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
He really didn't think this through,
or has no Hollywood benefactors
Hollywood make-up artists would be endangered. No actors in costume nor with make-up to make them older/younger or playing say an extra-terrestrial (Good-bye Klingons) would be safe.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: He really didn't think this through,
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: He really didn't think this through,
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
