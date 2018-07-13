Digimarc Fighting Piracy By Submitting... >>
Free Speech

by Timothy Geigner

Fri, Jul 13th 2018 10:42am


Filed Under:
anonymity, antifa, dan donovan, first amendment, free speech, masks, protests, unmasking antifa act



Congressman Introduces Legislation To Criminalize Protesting In A Mask

from the paging-guy-fawkes dept

It's a weird time to be an American for many, many reasons, but the way the government and the public views and responds to public protests has to be among the very top on the list. Protests, for those of you who haven't bothered opening up a history book, are as American as apple pie, baseball, and drone strikes. Civic engagement via public demonstration is so central to the American idea that it is enshrined in the First Amendment, with rather limited wiggle room for government to bottle it up. It is also notable that the courts, including the Supreme Court, have ruled previously that anonymity is absolutely protected by the First Amendment as well. The EFF's page on anonymity makes it plain that this has long gone beyond the realm of online or digital speech.

The Supreme Court has ruled repeatedly that the right to anonymous free speech is protected by the First Amendment. A frequently cited 1995 Supreme Court ruling in McIntyre v. Ohio Elections Commission reads:

Anonymity is a shield from the tyranny of the majority. . . . It thus exemplifies the purpose behind the Bill of Rights and of the First Amendment in particular: to protect unpopular individuals from retaliation . . . at the hand of an intolerant society.

Which brings us back to the weirdness of the present, in which House Congressman Dan Donovan from New York has submitted legislation that seeks to criminalize protesting while wearing anything that covers one's face.

Whoever, whether or not acting under color of law, while in disguise, including while wearing a mask, injures, oppresses, threatens, or intimidates any person in any State, Territory, Commonwealth, Possession, or District in the free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege secured to him by the Constitution or laws of the United States, or because of his having so exercised the same, shall be fined under this title, imprisoned not more than 15 years, or both.

This represents a severe ratcheting up of the sentencing structures just for wearing a mask. Now, you may be saying that this bill is not targeting protesters, but those who break the law as described above. Except we have to place this bill in the context of reality. That context includes first that the language in the bill as what counts as a violation is overly broad (oppresses, threatens, or intimidates) and second that the government has shown itself to be enormously awful at not trying to criminalize peaceful protests it doesn't like. And, if anyone had any question as to what this bill is specifically intended to do, one need only look to the nickname Donovan gave it to conclude that this is as pure an attempt to make the infringement of speech as partisan as possible as can be found.

Section 1. Short title

This Act may be cited as the Unmasking Antifa Act of 2018.

Antifa, of course, being the favored bogeyman target from the political interests of those supporting the President, at least at the moment. And, sure, some protests where Antifa has participated in have gotten out of hand and criminal activities have taken place. We have laws for that. Using them as an excuse to specifically outlaw wearing a mask or face-covering while protesting is just plain stupid.

And pretty plainly unconstitutional. I would guess Donovan knows that, too, and is actually using this bill purely as a, shall we say... "virtue signal" to his constituents without having any expectations that it will both pass into law and defeat the immediate First Amendment challenges that will surely be thrown at it from many places. And, in case it isn't clear, playing those sorts of political games with free speech is about as scummy as it gets for a politician.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    UniKyrn (profile), 13 Jul 2018 @ 10:48am

    So every government official who is masquerading as someone who represents the citizenry who elected him, shall be fined, imprisoned, or both?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 13 Jul 2018 @ 12:54pm

      Re:

      Only if they injure, oppress, threaten, or intimidate a "person".

      So it all depends on who they define as a person, since politicians (and corporations) disguise themselves to oppress, threaten and intimidate individuals all the time.

      Or is this one of those times when politicians and corporations AREN'T people?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Jul 2018 @ 10:50am

    I wonder if Donovan is equally troubled by police that cover up or remove their name from their uniform? Making it illegal to work as a police officer without their name on display seems like something he could actually pass without constitutional problems.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Michael, 13 Jul 2018 @ 10:51am

    I like this law

    "while in disguise...threatens, or intimidates any person...in the free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege secured to him by the Constitution"

    I would like to pass this law and apply it to the congressmen that are disguising themselves as representatives of the people.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Woodchipper Joe, 13 Jul 2018 @ 12:01pm

      Re: I like this law

      This is the part I like:
      Whoever, whether or not acting under color of law,... including while wearing a mask, injures, oppresses, threatens, or intimidates any person ... in the free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege secured to him by the Constitution

      https://matrixbob.files.wordpress.com/2015/07/police-wiyh-masks.jpg

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 13 Jul 2018 @ 12:14pm

        Re: Re: I like this law

        Unfortunately, the next paragraph states:

        Nothing in this section shall be construed so as to deter any law enforcement officer from lawfully carrying out the duties of his office; and no law enforcement officer shall be considered to be in violation of this section for lawfully carrying out the duties of his office or lawfully enforcing ordinances and laws of the United States, the District of Columbia, any of the several States, or any political subdivision of a State.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Jul 2018 @ 10:51am

    >or intimidates any person in.....

    Guess which group profession in the US will jump on this, the cops. They are so delicate that any wearing of a mask will intimidate them.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 13 Jul 2018 @ 11:35am

      Re:

      Police won't be banned from wearing masks, such as the "tactical" balaclavas which are often worn by SWAT teams, anti-riot police, or other special-purpose paramilitary cops, even in surprisingly warm weather.

      Police insist that balaclavas are not in any way used to conceal their identity. It's for presumably pure fashion reasons that police balaclavas are almost never worn with nametags or badge numbers.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 13 Jul 2018 @ 11:39am

        Re: Re:

        I said they would be intimidated by anyone else wearing a mask. It will become another excuse to arrest, or shoot, people.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Jul 2018 @ 10:57am

    about time

    This sort of law is a good thing, and should have been on the books a long time ago, back when the KKK was going around "protesting" by burning crosses in people's yards and putting up tree decorations -- all under the cover of anonymity.

    Of course, like all laws, we should expect it to be abused as well as selectively enforced.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ArkieGuy (profile), 13 Jul 2018 @ 10:59am

    As scummy as it gets for a politician

    "as scummy as it gets for a politician".... Now there's an Olympic sport where the bar has no expectation of maxing out.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Michael, 13 Jul 2018 @ 11:19am

    If this passes, they are apparently going to have to arrest every child that goes out on Halloween night wearing a mask and tells people that if they don't give them a treat, there is going to be a trick.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    NeghVar (profile), 13 Jul 2018 @ 11:30am

    Goodbye Scientology protests.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Paul Brinker, 13 Jul 2018 @ 12:15pm

      Re:

      Scientology has lost a LOT of power over the years.

      In the early 2000s they had a fairly effective book of tactics (bull baiting, bribes, members in government). Now a days unless your directly threatening the crazy leader, they really don't try to do anything anymore.

      Of course if I need to send a Tom Cruise Missle their way I would be more than happy to mount his head on a model rocket.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Docrailgun, 13 Jul 2018 @ 11:34am

    Can we criminalize wasting Congress' time with stupid bills?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Jul 2018 @ 11:37am

    Gotta love them badass 2nd amendment folks

    This Act may be cited as the Unmasking Antifa Act of 2018.

    You just have to love those "fuck-your-feelings, fuck-your-political-correctness, I-got-my-guns-bitch" 2nd amendment folks who show up to protests ready for WWIII who are apparently scared shitless of those "liberal snowflake Antifas" in their damn masks.

    It must've never occurred to them that the other side might show up armed too. And the masks make them scary as all fuck.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    John Cressman, 13 Jul 2018 @ 11:46am

    Minor changes

    So, really they only need minor changes to include language that specifies something along the lines of "commits a crime" and it's ok.

    Personally, I think it's a great idea. Let's get rid of the days of KKK masked lynchings and Antifa masked beat downs.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ECA (profile), 13 Jul 2018 @ 11:50am

    Interesting..

    Think this will stop the KKK??

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Jul 2018 @ 11:52am

    Just wait until winter, when someone in a scarf and hat lips off to a cop. Jackpot!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Spaceboy (profile), 13 Jul 2018 @ 11:53am

    Well, we wouldn't have this bill in the first place if Eric Clanton hadn't started attacking people with a bike lock, while wearing a mask.

    Antifa has done a fine job of making asses out of themselves and they deserve no less. They deserve all the ridicule and mockery they get.

    If you want to protest something wearing a mask or a bandana, go right ahead. But if you show up to that same protest with a mask AND a shield, baton or whatever, you get what's coming to you, regardless of which side you are on.

    People used to protest with flowers, signs and loud speakers. Now they also show up with masks and weapons. Don't blame the cops or the lawmakers, blame the idiots showing up armed.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 13 Jul 2018 @ 11:59am

      Re:

      "People used to protest with flowers, signs and loud speakers. Now they also show up with masks and weapons."


      .. and motor vehicles


      "Don't blame the cops or the lawmakers,"

      .. I will blame the politicians for the bad laws they rubber stamp - why not?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 13 Jul 2018 @ 12:00pm

      Re:

      if you show up to that same protest with a mask AND a shield, baton or whatever, you get what's coming to you

      If someone in a mask but not carrying a weapon gets “what’s coming to [them]” by someone not wearing a mask but brandishing a weapon, how would you feel about that?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 13 Jul 2018 @ 12:18pm

      Re:

      Now they also show up with masks and weapons. Don't blame the cops or the lawmakers, blame the idiots showing up armed.

      Right - so instead of making it a crime to show up armed, they ban the masks. So yeah, I'm gonna go ahead and blame the cops and lawmakers.

      I guess everything was fine with all the 2nd amendment folks showing up fully armed and ready to go. Problem is they never thought the other side would do the same. And now they're scared like the shitless cowards they are. Fuck them. And their calls for civility.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Spaceboy (profile), 13 Jul 2018 @ 12:46pm

        Re: Re:

        I agree with you on the mask part. As for the 2A part, how many 2A people have shot anyone at a protest?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 13 Jul 2018 @ 12:51pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          As for the 2A part, how many 2A people have shot anyone at a protest?

          Why should someone with a gun be afraid of someone in a mask? Seems like the side being targeted are the ones with masks, as opposed to the ones with guns. What's the bigger threat, the mask or the gun?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            Spaceboy (profile), 13 Jul 2018 @ 12:56pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            They aren't afraid of people with masks. The mask is used to avoid potential prosecution. It won't help prevent you getting shot at. Both sides know this.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 13 Jul 2018 @ 1:05pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

              They aren't afraid of people with masks.

              Sure they are.

              None of this was an issue when it was the KKK followed by the toothless rubes with their rifles slung over their arms.

              But now, when it's Antifa wearing masks and also showing up armed, they're losing their shit. Losing it so much, they named the act after it.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            Spaceboy (profile), 13 Jul 2018 @ 12:59pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            Bigger threat? That depends. Masks, like guns, have never hurt anyone. It's the person behind the mask/gun that is potential threat. That depends on their intentions.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 13 Jul 2018 @ 1:09pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

              Masks, like guns, have never hurt anyone

              Then why ban them?

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              • icon
                Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 13 Jul 2018 @ 1:13pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                Ask Congressman Dan Donovan. He is likely afraid of anyone who might protest things the powerful want, and not get arrested. This is a new excuse to arrest people, at least until the courts get a hold of this law and shred it.

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 13 Jul 2018 @ 1:05pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          Probably the same number of open-carry practitioners that have been assaulted at a protest.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 13 Jul 2018 @ 12:26pm

      Re:

      It seems Eric Clanton was not the first Antifa counter-demonstrator to try to kill someone. A year earlier in Sacramento, a group of neo-Nazis, vastly out-numbered and out-gunned by counter demonstrators, were stabbed by masked knifemen. Judging by a quick browse through a few Youtube videos, it looked like the Nazis got a severe asskicking that day. Apparently no one died, but a number were hospitalized with stab wounds.

      https://www.sacbee.com/news/local/crime/article86099332.html

      No wonder that in future white-power rallys, the racist side grew to become increasingly armed and aggressive, since they knew exactly what to expect from the antifascist side which always showed up in response.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Spaceboy (profile), 13 Jul 2018 @ 12:53pm

        Re: Re:

        The best thing that can happen to any white-supremacist, Neo-Nazi or any racial rally is for no one to show up to counter protest. Nothing more pathetic than being ignored while trying to make what they think is an important point. They have a right to say it, but it would be funny if no one showed up to hear or oppose it.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 13 Jul 2018 @ 1:40pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          An effective strategy is lie in wait a block or two away, and then ambush them after the event as they walk back to their cars, preferably alone. This idiot got the beating of his life by a large mob who showed him just what they thought of the confederate flag he so cherished. Apparently he lived, though with probably a lot more brain damage than he had going in.

          https://youtube.com/watch?v=REM54O04KXE

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Ryunosuke (profile), 13 Jul 2018 @ 1:40pm

      Re:

      Oh so it is perfectly fine to march with a (presumably, but not necessarily) loaded rifle? It's fine to march in order to provoke a reaction, and then to start something just half a step short of a riot? Oh and let's not forget about your boys wearing white Halloween Ghost costumes while burning crosses in Alabama, this affects them too.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Jul 2018 @ 12:19pm

    How about hippocracy. that should drain the swamp to the last drop.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 13 Jul 2018 @ 1:10pm

    He really didn't think this through,

    or has no Hollywood benefactors

    Hollywood make-up artists would be endangered. No actors in costume nor with make-up to make them older/younger or playing say an extra-terrestrial (Good-bye Klingons) would be safe.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


